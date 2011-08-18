* Swiss franc may rise again after lack of radical SNB steps

* Worries about euro zone debt crisis to weigh on euro/Swiss -analyst

* Aussie dips as equities retreat, resistance at $1.0630-45

* Speculation about QE3 may weigh on dollar (Updates levels, adds Australian dollar)

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 The Swiss franc edged higher versus the euro on Thursday, and may test a record high in days ahead after the Swiss National Bank's latest steps to curb franc strength fell short of expectations, and as worries over the euro zone's debt crisis fester.

The SNB stepped up its efforts to tame a runaway franc on Wednesday by announcing an expansion of its liquidity policy. That disappointed investors who bet on more aggressive action such as a franc exchange rate peg to the euro.

The SNB said it would boost liquidity by expanding sight deposits to 200 billion francs from 120 billion, reiterating it would take additional steps if needed.

"What drove the Swiss stronger is less speculation and more fear of things going wrong in the euro zone. Until that's fixed, it's very difficult to see how the SNB can win," said Rob Ryan, FX strategist at BNP Paribas in Singapore.

Although the European Central Bank's government bond buying has helped calm jitters over euro zone debt crisis contagion for now, it is unclear how long this will continue, he said.

"If the ECB feels the politicians are not moving, that they are beginning to rely on the ECB, they will have no choice but to step back again," Ryan said.

The euro dipped 0.1 percent against the Swiss franc to 1.1394 francs.

Euro/Swiss has surged since hitting a record low of 1.00750 last week, buoyed by speculation that the SNB might set an exchange-rate target to curb Swiss franc strength and embark on Swiss franc-selling intervention to defend such a target.

The dollar edged up 0.1 percent against the Swiss franc to 0.7910 , having hit a record trough of 0.70676 last week.

The dollar continued to hover near a record low against the yen of 76.25 hit in March, changing hands at 76.65 yen , up a tad from late U.S. trade on Wednesday.

Highlighting Japanese officials' concern about export-sapping yen strength, a source familiar with the matter said Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Takehiko Nakao and Bank of Japan Executive Director Hiroshi Nakaso met at the BOJ's headquarters on Thursday to exchange views on currency rates.

The yen dipped a bit after the news was initially reported by Jiji news agency, but the reaction was subdued.

The dollar has dropped back down close to a record low against the yen, even after Japan's record one-day yen-selling intervention earlier in August, and market players remain wary about the possibility of further yen-selling intervention.

DOLLAR/YEN

Tsutomu Soma, senior manager for Okasan Securities in Tokyo, said dollar/yen could drop to a record low "anytime soon".

If the dollar dropped below 76.25 yen and stop-loss dollar offers were triggered below such levels and options-related positions were cleared out, the dollar could strengthen back up toward 77 yen to 78 yen, Soma said, adding that there was talk of dollar bids at levels below 76 yen.

Other Tokyo traders said the dollar could test its record low against the yen next week, when most Japanese players return from summer holidays and as Japanese exporters may sell the dollar in end-of-the-month transactions.

One factor that could weigh broadly on the dollar is market speculation about the possibility the U.S. Federal Reserve may eventually launch another asset-buying programme, market players say.

Investors are focusing on whether Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will drop any hints about such further monetary easing measures when he speaks at a regional Fed event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, next week.

The euro dipped 0.1 percent against the dollar to $1.4407 , pulling away from a three-week high of $1.4518 hit the previous day.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value against a basket of major currencies, stood at 73.868 , not far from a late July trough of 73.421. A drop below that low would take the dollar index down to its lowest in about 3-1/2 months.

The Australian dollar slipped 0.2 percent to $1.0517 , pressured by a dip in Asian equities .

The Australian dollar faces a cluster of resistance in the $1.0630 to $1.0645 area, including the 55-day and 100-day moving averages. That area is also resistance on daily Ichimoku charts, a popular technical analysis tool, with the daily cloud base and cloud top both sitting in that region. (Additional reporting by Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar in Sydney)