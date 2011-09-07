(Corrects paragraph 4 to say euro would be hurt by ECB hinting at more easing, not more tightening)

* Euro seen under pressure ahead of ECB rate announcement

* Dollar nudges lower as risk currencies stage modest rebound

* Aussie squeezed higher after RBA governor speech

* Swissie nurses 10 pct losses vs EUR

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Sept 7 The euro bounced mildly on Wednesday, boosted by stronger stocks, but was still lingering close to a two-month low, while the Swiss franc was nursing 10 percent losses against the single currency after the Swiss central bank set a limit on how much it can gain.

The Swiss National Bank said it would enforce a limit of 1.20 francs to the euro by buying foreign currencies in unlimited quantities to stem the Swissie's strength.

The spotlight is now back on the single currency, which rose 0.2 percent to 1.4025, but was near a 2-month trough hit overnight and is now targeting its July 12 trend low at $1.3837, with the focus on an interest rate announcement from the ECB on Thursday.

"The euro has to some extent been supported by slightly higher interest rates (in the euro zone), so any comments by (ECB President Jean-Claude) Trichet hinting at some form of easing would send the euro down towards $1.37," said Minori Uchida, senior analyst at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

Traders said that continued inflows from central banks seeking to diversify their foreign reserves and a rebound in Asian equities may give some support to the battered single currency in the near term.

They added, however, that they may still be tempted to lighten positions in the euro ahead the German Constitutional Court's ruling on Germany's participation in the Greek bailout and the European Financial Stability Facility due at 0800 GMT, putting more pressure on it.

Concerns that the next tranche of bailout funds for Greece may be delayed, worries about European bank funding and rising Italian government bond yields on speculation Rome may struggle to implement new austerity measures have sent the euro down 3 percent since last Monday.

ALL EYES ON BOJ

Analysts said that since there is zero inflation in Switzerland, the SNB could potentially just print francs and sell them on an unlimited basis to counter the surge in currency inflows. For this reason, they believe the 1.20 cap on the euro/Swiss franc could hold in the near term.

But many market players were sceptical that the SNB's move would be effective longer term.

"While we would not stand in the way of the SNB move, we question whether the SNB will be fully successful in maintaining 1.20 if global risks accelerate," BNP Paribas strategists wrote in a note.

The move now leaves the yen as the remaining safe-haven currency, shifting the market's focus to the outcome of the Bank of Japan policy meeting due at 0330-0500 GMT.

Most players expect Japan to refrain from easing monetary policy as the yen has held above its record high, allowing it to save for later its limited options to support the fragile economy.

"While the BOJ can find some cover behind the SNB and do something to weaken the JPY, it may be a bit harder for Japan as a G7 country ahead of Friday's G7 finmin meeting," the BNP Paribas strategists said.

They added that at a time when global growth is slowing and markets are in disarray, it was highly unlikely that Japan would gain the endorsement of its G7 peers for any action, especially since the yen is not overvalued on a real effective exchange rate basis, unlike the Swiss franc.

The dollar, pressured by high-yielding currencies rebounding on stronger stocks, last traded down 0.2 percent at 77.45 yen , coming off an overnight high of 77.74.

Some Tokyo traders, however, speculated that in the unlikely event the BOJ decided to boost its asset purchases by another 5 trillion yen ($65 billion) or so, the dollar could jump towards around 80 yen.

A clear break of key resistance at 77.70 would open the way for the 50 percent retracement of the 80.25-75.94 move at 78.10.

"I expect the dollar to do well near term. We have seen widening in CDS spreads on major financial institutions -- that's when the dollar normally does well," said Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ's Uchida.

The dollar index hovered near a two-month peak at 75.822, though a slight nudge higher in risk appetite made it come off an overnight high of 76.007.

Commodity currencies rose after Asian bourses gained, with the Aussie squeezing higher after finding good support around $1.0470-80 and as interbank futures moved to pare the risk of deep rate cuts on the back of the RBA governor's speech. ID:nS9E7JQ01L]

The Aussie last traded at $1.0532 , up from a session low around $1.0483. Further support for the Australian currency could come from Q2 GDP data due at 0130 GMT. Forecasts centre on a rise of around 0.9 pct as exports recover from weather disruption in Q1. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Joseph Radford)