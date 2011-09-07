* Euro seen under pressure before ECB rate announcement Thurs

* Dollar off 2-month highs as risk currencies stage rebound

* Aussie squeezed higher after strong economic data

* Swissie nurses 10 pct losses vs EUR, but gains vs USD

* Yen up after BOJ holds fire, refrains from Swiss-like steps

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Sept 7 The dollar came off a two-month peak against major currencies on Wednesday, pressured by a rebound in high-yielding currencies that tracked gains in stocks, while the yen rose after Tokyo refrained from easing its already loose monetary policy.

The yen gained as some players had expected Japan may also ease after the Swiss National Bank shocked the market the day before by saying it would enforce a limit of 1.20 francs to the euro by buying foreign currencies in unlimited quantities.

The euro held on to its 10 percent gain made against the Swissie in the wake of the move, hovering at 1.2045 francs.

Stronger stocks nudged it up 0.4 percent against the dollar, but it was still off a high of $1.4286 hit after the Swiss shocker and traders said it may soon sink back under its 200-day moving average at $1.4019.

They warned the euro could quickly fall further to its July 12 spike low at $1.3837 if substantial stop losses around $1.3950 are taken out ahead of an interest rate announcement from the European Central Bank on Thursday.

"The euro has to some extent been supported by slightly higher interest rates (in the euro zone), so any comments by (ECB President Jean-Claude) Trichet hinting at some form of easing would send the euro down towards $1.37," said Minori Uchida, senior analyst at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

Market participants said that continued inflows from central banks seeking to diversify their foreign reserves and a rebound in Asian equities were providing a floor for the battered single currency for now.

They added, however, that they may lighten positions ahead the German Constitutional Court's ruling on Germany's participation in the Greek bailout and the European Financial Stability Facility due at 0800 GMT.

Concerns that the next tranche of bailout funds for Greece may be delayed, worries about European bank funding, and rising Italian government bond yields on speculation Rome may struggle to implement new austerity measures have sent the euro down nearly 3 percent since last Monday.

The dollar index was off a two-month high of 75.82, falling under the 76.4 percent retracement of its July-August slide at 75.94, to 75.62 . But if the euro zone debt woes come into focus again, the index would be well positioned for a rebound.

It rose above the Ichimoku cloud on a daily chart earlier in the week and its tenkan line climbed above kijun line yesterday in another bullish sign.

SWISS MOVE

Analysts said that since there is zero inflation in Switzerland, the SNB could potentially just print francs and sell them on an unlimited basis to counter the surge in currency inflows. For this reason, they believe the 1.20 cap on the euro/Swiss franc could hold in the near term.

But many market players were sceptical that the SNB's move would be effective in the longer term.

"Many speculators are today shouting 'Thank you, SNB!'," said Tsutomu Soma, manager of foreign securities at Okasan Securities.

"The bank drew a 'line in the sand' creating a fantastic opportunity for traders. I don't think they will be able to bear their onslaught for very long," said Soma.

Underscoring the difficulty of the task faced by the SNB, the Swiss franc already started recouping its huge losses against the dollar. The greenback was last down 0.6 percent at 0.8570 francs , having earlier surged to 0.8630 francs.

The dollar, following the Bank of Japan's decision to keep policy on hold, last traded down 0.5 percent at 77.30 yen . It was also pressured by selling from exporters.

Some analysts predicted the greenback may soon gain a bit more on the yen, with a clear break of key resistance at 77.70 opening the way for the 50 percent retracement of the 80.25-75.94 move at 78.10, above which more offers from exporters are likely to cap any gains in the dollar.

"I expect the dollar to do well near term. We have seen widening in CDS spreads on major financial institutions -- that's when the dollar normally does well," said Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ's Uchida.

Commodity currencies rose after Asian bourses rebounded, with the Aussie squeezing higher after Australian economic data pointed to solid economic growth in the second quarter, cooling interest rate cut expectations.

The Aussie last traded up 1 percent at $1.0596 , up from a session low around $1.0483 after stops were triggered above $1.0555. The next resistance level is at $1.0625, the 55-day moving average, with support at $1.0482. (Additinal reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)