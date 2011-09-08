* Euro seen capped, ECB seen putting policy in neutral
* Euro could slump if ECB's bond buying commitment weakens
* Fed easing expectations could hamper dollar
* Aussie dollar hit by surprisingly weak job data
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Sept 8 The euro slipped in Asia on
Thursday and faces headwinds from suspicions that Europe's
efforts to fix its debt crisis may not be fast enough to keep
markets happy, while the Australian dollar was knocked by a
surprise decline in the country's employment levels.
Still, any zeal to sell the common currency is, at least for
now, being countered by expectations that U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke might drop clearer hints on the likelihood
of more stimulus later this month.
The market's immediate focus is on the European Central
Bank, which is expected to signal a change in policy direction
by halting an interest-rate rise cycle as the euro zone debt
crisis weighs on the region's economy.
Market players will also be looking at what the central bank
says about its buying of southern European and Irish bonds given
that the ECB is internally divided over the programme.
"If Trichet makes cautious remarks on bond buying, Italian
and Spanish spreads could rise again and hurt investor
sentiment," said Junya Tanase, chief strategist at JPMorgan
Chase.
The bank's chief, Jean-Claude Trichet, will hold a news
conference at 1230 GMT.
Constant difficulty in getting all 17 member countries to
agree on policies, including whether to take collateral from
Greece for aid, has even given rise to concerns among some
market players that the euro zone may eventually need to break
up.
Fuelling such speculation, the Dutch government,
increasingly critical over euro zone bailouts, said on Wednesday
it wants countries which break the budget rules to be given the
option to leave the single currency area.
The euro shed 0.3 percent in Asia to trade at $1.4058
, down about a full cent from a high hit on relief after a
German court did not block the country's involvement in eurozone
bailouts on Wednesday.
Major resistance for the euro is seen at around $1.4200, the
38.2 retracement of its fall from late August to early
September.
But the currency is still holding above a seven-week low of
$1.3972 hit on Monday, having managed to recover above its
200-day moving average around $1.4015.
The euro slipped 0.1 percent to 1.2075 franc but
stayed above the minimum exchange rate the Swiss central bank
imposed on Monday.
"The euro is being supported by the possibility
that the market's focus will shift back to the dollar later
today," said Ayako Sera, a market strategist at Sumitomo Trust
Bank.
Many market players expect the U.S. central bank chief to
drop more hints that the Fed will adopt further easing steps in
his speech due at 1730 GMT, hampering the dollar.
Traders also noted that initial excitement over U.S.
President Barack Obama's plan to propose new job measures, due
also later on Thursday, has begun to wear off amid doubts over
how much Washington will be able to spend after the acrimonious
debt ceiling saga in Congress just over a month ago.
Against the yen, the greenback stood at 77.31 yen
and is seen stuck around that level as selling from Japanese
exporters is seen capping the pair, likely below 77.50 yen in
Thursday' Asian trade. Wariness about Japanese intervention is
also supporting the dollar.
The Australian dollar fell 0.6 percent to $1.0595 ,
after Australian employment unexpectedly fell in August while
the jobless rate ticked up to a 10-month high.
The disappointing report prompted the Australian money
market futures to price in rate cuts of nearly 0.75 percentage
points by the end of the year, even though the country's economy
had seen robust growth so far thanks to strong demand for raw
materials from China.
In Europe, the Bank of England also holds a rate meeting,
though it is expected to hold fire as inflation is stubbornly
high despite a faltering recovery in the UK economy.
(Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)