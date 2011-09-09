* Euro seen heading towards July trough

* China data in focus, CPI due around 0130 GMT

* Obama fails to excite dollar bulls

By Cecile Lefort

SYDNEY, Sept 9 The dollar barely reacted to President Barack Obama's jobs package in Asia on Friday, while the euro struggled to make any friends after the European Central Bank (ECB) seemed in no rush to resume its tightening policy.

The USD index was little changed at 76.178, having surged to two-month highs of 76.319 on Thursday.

President Barack Obama proposed a $447 billion jobs plan to help boost the U.S. economy, challenging Congress to pass legislation made up largely of tax cuts for workers and businesses.

"To some extent, this was largely in line with the chatter we heard before it's release. It may even be a bit smaller than needed given the gravity of the problem. That could prevent markets from reacting too positively," said Omer Esiner, senior market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

"And at the end of the day, it depends on what the finished product will be. A lot of this will be chopped up before it is passed. We've seen a lot of political paralysis in Washington."

The euro fell across the board, having struck a two-month trough of $1.3870 offshore or 1.5 percent lower. It was last at $1.3915, with traders expecting the currency to head towards the July low of $1.3835.

"The euro is unequivocally bearish. It broke through its long-term support and is likely to go significantly lower," said David Scutt, a trader at Arab Bank Australia.

The European Central Bank held rates steady at its policy meeting on Thursday, saying inflation risks are no longer skewed to the upside and that economic growth in the region will be slow at best.

Europe is still struggling to convince markets it has the political will needed to tackle its debt problems.

The U.S. dollar climbed against the Swissy, surging as high as 0.8768 francs a level not seen since May, underpinned by the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) intervention earlier in the week.

The SNB imposed a floor on the euro/Swiss franc to weaken its racy currency. The move has been successful so far, with the greenback last at 0.8733 francs, while the euro remained well above the 1.20 francs line in the sand drawn by the Swiss authorities.

Against the yen, the dollar has been holding steady around 77.50 yen with markets wondering whether Japanese authorities would follow the SNB's lead and try bolder action to weaken the currency.

Markets will focus on a raft of Chinese data at around 0130 GMT with CPI, PPI, industrial production and retail sales. Any signs of weakness, or inflationary pressure will be a significant risk negative. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)