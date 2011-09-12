* Euro hit by stop-loss selling, negative newsflow
* Wary of ratings downgrade of some French banks, and maybe
Italy
* Commodity currencies also under pressure
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Sept 12 The euro got off to a rocky
start in Asia on Monday, falling to fresh six-month lows against
the greenback and a 10-year trough on the yen as downside
momentum picked up pace after several key technical levels gave
way recently.
The common currency fell as low as $1.3550 and to
around 104.90 yen , as more negative news flow from
Europe over the weekend hit already shaky sentiment.
There is little in the way of market-moving data on Monday
and nothing concrete came from the Group of Seven finance chief
meeting on Friday to distract investors from the euro zone's
woes.
Fears about a Greek default rose after senior politicians in
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition started
talking openly about it.
This came on top of Juergen Stark's surprise departure at
the European Central Bank last week, which has highlighted major
disagreement among top policymakers on how to tackle the
region's debt problem.
Markets are also bracing for possible ratings downgrade on
France's top banks, as well as Italy's sovereign rating. Moody's
warned on June 17 that it may cut Italy's credit ratings in the
next 90 days.
"By Friday at the latest, it is likely Italy will have their
Aa2 rating from Moody's lowered ... Moody's rating of Italy is
currently two notches below AAA, compared with three notches
with Fitch and four notches with S&P, this can be seen as
catch-up," Richard Kelly, head of European rates and fx research
at TD Securities wrote in a note.
The euro was last at $1.3605 in very choppy trade,
down from $1.3665 late in New York on Friday. It was seen
heading towards support around $1.3410, the 50 percent
retracement of June 2010 to May 2011 rally.
Against the yen, the common currency was at 105.21
, having fallen as low as 104.90 on EBS, depths not
seen since mid-2001.
With the Swiss franc no longer a safe harbour due to Swiss
National Bank selling, and the yen also dogged by the danger of
intervention from Japan's authorities, the greenback became the
best performer among major currencies.
The dollar index hit 6-1/2 month highs at 77.580 and
was last up 0.3 percent on the day at 77.399. Against the yen,
the dollar was at 77.49 , holding near a one-month high
around 77.85 set on Friday.
"For now, your best bet is a higher U.S. dollar against most
currencies, but in particular against the euro and the commodity
currencies," said Joseph Capurso, strategist at Commonwealth
Bank in Sydney.
Indeed, commodity currencies were under pressure on Monday
with the Australian dollar falling to a near three-week
low around $1.0397. It was last at $1.0404.
Trading was choppy with volumes likely to be thinner than
usual as several centres in Asia, including China, are closed
for a holiday.
(Editing by Wayne Cole)