* Euro hit by stop-loss selling, negative news flow

* Euro/yen risk reversals show huge demand for euro puts

* Wariness on possible ratings downgrades on some French banks, maybe Italy

* Commodity currencies also under pressure, Aussie hits 3-week low

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Sept 12 The euro dived to a seven-month low against the U.S. dollar and a 10-year trough versus the yen, falling below key technical levels and option barriers on worries that the euro zone's support for Greece is wobbling and that the country may be forced to default on its debt.

The Australian dollar, sometimes seen as a barometer of market players' risk appetite, tumbled 1.5 percent in Asia to a three-week low, below its 200-day moving average, as investors fret that the global economy will be dealt a severe blow if the euro zone's debt woes deepen.

"The outlook for Greece is almost completely unknown. Support for the country appears to be shaking. The market is starting to think the worst could happen," said Katsunori Kitakura, chief dealer at Chuo Mitsui Trust and Banking.

"It's as if policymakers are starting to prepare for that," Kitakura said.

Fears about a Greek default rose after senior politicians in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition started talking openly about it.

This came on top of Juergen Stark's surprise departure from the European Central Bank last week, which has highlighted major disagreement among top policymakers on how to tackle the region's debt problem.

The common currency fell as low as $1.34949 , its lowest since February. It last traded at $1.3520, down 1 percent on the day on top of a 1.6 percent fall on Friday.

The currency has clearly dropped below $1.3655, a 61.2 percent retracement of its rally to $1.4940 in May from $1.2860 in January.

Against the yen, it fell 1.6 percent to 104.10 yen , its lowest in 10 years, having broken below big option triggers at 105 yen and 104.50 yen.

The euro could fall to around 99.20 yen, its fair value based on purchasing power parity, said Makoto Noji, senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities, noting that there are few technical support levels after 108.08, a 76.4 percent retracement of its rally from 2000 to 2008, is broken.

"Europe is not just lurching from one crisis to another. It is lurching into a new one before the previous one is solved," Noji said.

Markets are also bracing for possible ratings downgrade on France's top banks, as well as Italy's sovereign rating. Moody's warned on June 17 that it may cut Italy's credit ratings in the next 90 days.

"By Friday at the latest, it is likely Italy will have their Aa2 rating from Moody's lowered ... Moody's rating of Italy is currently two notches below AAA, compared with three notches with Fitch and four notches with S&P, this can be seen as catch-up," Richard Kelly, head of European rates and FX research at TD Securities wrote in a note.

In the very near-term, the euro could be oversold, trading way below the lower Bollinger Band, now at $1.3711. Its 14-day relative strength index has fallen below the 30 mark, which is considered to be oversold territory, for the first time in more than nine months.

Still, the euro looks vulnerable, especially against the yen, after having fallen below its 2010 low around 105.50 yen to hit its lowest in more than 10 years.

As market players bet on a further fall in the euro against the yen, risk reversal spreads for the euro/yen rose to their widest in over a year in favour of euro puts.

ABOVE THE FLOOR

But the euro was little changed against the Swiss franc at 1.2040 franc , above the 1.20 franc floor the Swiss central bank set last week as few market players tried to test the resolve of the Swiss authorities.

With the Swiss franc no longer a safe harbour due to Swiss National Bank selling, and the yen also dogged by the danger of intervention from Japan's authorities, the greenback became the best performer among major currencies.

"For now, your best bet is a higher U.S. dollar against most currencies, but in particular against the euro and commodity currencies," said Joseph Capurso, strategist at Commonwealth Bank in Sydney. The dollar index rose as far as 77.784, its highest in almost seven months.

Against the yen, however, the dollar slipped 0.6 percent to 77.12 , falling from a one-month high around 77.88 set on Friday, dragged down by selling in euro/yen.

Commodity currencies were under pressure on Monday with the Australian dollar falling 1.6 percent to a three-week low around $1.0340, having dropped below its 200-day moving average of $1.0383.

While the Aussie did recover from its brief foray below the average last month, a large amount of long positions accumulated over many months thanks to its yield advantage point to a risk of more unwinding.

According to the data from the U.S. financial watchdog, speculators at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange held on to a large net long position in the Australian dollar of around A$4.8 billion.

Trade was choppy with volumes likely to be thinner than usual as several centres in Asia, including China, are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney, Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo; Editing by Joseph Radford)