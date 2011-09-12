* Euro trends lower
* Euro/yen risk reversals show huge demand for euro puts
* Yen rise risks intervention by Japanese authorities
* Aussie hits 1-mth low below US$1.03
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 12 The euro fell to a seven-month
low against the U.S. dollar and a 10-year trough versus the yen
on Monday, hurt by mounting worries about a Greek default and
risk of a contagion engulfing the region's banking system and
larger economies.
The yen was a big beneficiary of safe-haven inflows, keeping
alive the risk of intervention by Japanese authorities.
The Australian dollar, sometimes seen as a barometer of
market players' risk appetite, tumbled 1.6 percent a one-month
low, as investors fretted that the global economy will be dealt
a severe blow if the euro zone's debt woes deepen.
Italian and Spanish yields rose, widening their spreads over
German Bunds, while European stocks and banking shares fell,
highlighting how brittle investor confidence was in euro zone
assets.
The common currency fell as low as $1.34949 , its
lowest since February. It last traded at $1.3560, still down 0.6
percent on the day on top of a 1.6 percent fall on Friday. It
was lifted by bargain hunting from European funds and sovereign
investors, but traders cited macro funds were looking to sell at
any move above $1.36.
"Bargain hunting has lifted the euro a bit higher in the
European session but clearly it is vulnerable to downside risks
in the coming days and weeks as speculation of a Greek default
increase," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at
Rabobank. "Investors will look to fade (sell) into rallies."
Against the yen, it fell 1.7 percent to 103.90 yen
, its lowest in 10 years, having broken below big
option triggers at 105 yen and 104.50 yen.
"With the Swiss National Bank drawing a line in the sand,
investors looking to exit the euro zone troubles are seeking the
safety of the yen. Undoubtedly it raises the risk of
intervention by the Japanese, so investors will be reluctant to
push the yen much higher," Rabo's Foley added.
The Japanese last intervened in the currency market on Aug
4, to topple the yen from record highs against the dollar. The
dollar was last down 1 percent at 76.76 yen , not far from
its record low of around 75.94 yen struck in mid-August.
Fears about a Greek default rose after senior politicians in
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition started
talking openly about it.
This came on top of Juergen Stark's surprise departure from
the European Central Bank last week, which has highlighted major
disagreement among top policymakers on how to tackle the
region's debt problem.
Markets are also bracing for possible ratings downgrade on
France's top banks, as well as Italy's sovereign rating. Moody's
warned on June 17 that it may cut Italy's credit ratings in the
next 90 days.
"By Friday at the latest, it is likely Italy will have their
Aa2 rating from Moody's lowered ... Moody's rating of Italy is
currently two notches below AAA, compared with three notches
with Fitch and four notches with S&P, this can be seen as
catch-up," Richard Kelly, head of European rates and FX research
at TD Securities wrote in a note.
French bank Societe Generale said on Monday it
will speed up asset disposals and further cut costs to free up
capital as it moved to address concerns about its financial
health and liquidity. .
BEARISH BETS ON EURO
As market players bet on a further fall in the euro against
the yen, risk reversal spreads for the euro/yen rose to their
widest in over a year in favour of euro puts.
Latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed speculators have added to their bearish bets against the
euro in the latest week to Sept. 6. Net short positions stood at
36,443 contracts, up from 384 contracts.
The euro was sold off last week after European Central Bank
President Jean-Claude Trichet shifted the monetary stance from a
hawkish bias to a more neutral one.
But the euro was flat against the Swiss franc at 1.2040
franc , above the 1.20 franc floor the Swiss central
bank set last week as few market players tried to test the
resolve of the Swiss authorities.
The euro's broad losses helped the dollar index rise
to its highest level in over six months. It was last up 0.4
percent at 77.493 with strong resistance at the 38.2 percent
retracement of the index's fall from a high of 88.71 on June 7,
2010 to a low of 72.696 on May 4, 2011 which comes in at 78.80.
Commodity currencies were under pressure with the Australian
dollar falling 1.6 percent to a one-month low of around
$1.0286, having dropped below its 200-day moving average of
$1.0383.
