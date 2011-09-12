* Euro off seven-month lows after sudden rebound overnight

* Hopes China will buy Italian debt help soothe panicky markets

* Commodity currencies also edge up as Wall St rebounds

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Sept 13 The euro held above a seven-month low against the greenback in Asia on Tuesday after a whippy session overnight saw a wave of short-covering lift it more than two cents on hopes that China will bolster Italy by buying its bonds.

The euro, last at $1.3661 , had jumped from a low around $1.3495 after the Financial Times reported that Italy had asked China to make "significant" purchases of Italian debt.

But sentiment remained negative with the downside trend firmly intact as markets come to grips with the growing prospect of a Greek debt default after senior German politicians started talking openly about it.

"The contagion impact of a default will be severe, because next in the firing line will be Italy, Spain and it will take in the whole of the European banking sector too," Suki Mann, strategist at Societe Generale wrote in a note.

"This trio are already under intense pressure (debt prices down, ratings downgrades and so on), but it will likely get much worse."

The common currency has already fallen about nine cents, or 6 percent, in two weeks from a high around $1.4548 on Aug. 29, but may find some support in the very short term.

"It's come a long way in the last few sessions and there was a lot of fear priced in over the weekend, which hasn't really come to bear," said Greg Gibbs, strategist at RBS in Sydney.

"But there are still enormous challenges facing the European system at this point and fears around a default in Greece are very high and it's hard to see that changing any time soon."

The euro also clawed up from a 10-year trough against the yen to 105.73 yen and last stood at 105.41.

Inflation data from France and Spain due later in the session will be the market's next focus and any weakness in the figures could fire up expectations that the European Central Bank may cut interest rates.

Commodity currencies were also given a slight reprieve as the euro climbed and Wall Street erased losses. The Australian dollar last stood at $1.0350, having plumbed a four-week low of $1.0257.

The rebound in the euro saw the dollar index retreat from a 6-1/2 month peak of 77.784 to 77.205. Against the yen, the dollar also slipped from a one-month high set on Friday to 77.19 yen .

Dollar/yen has been holding in a slim range roughly between 76.40 and 77.60 with markets wary of more yen-weakening intervention by Japanese authorities.

Among the major currencies, the dollar has benefited from recent action by Japanese and Swiss authorities to weaken their currencies and the threat of more to come. (Editing by Wayne Cole)