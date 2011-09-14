* Short reprieve seen for euro ahead of more bumps

* Talk of BRICS to buy EU debt could provide support

* Yen up against euro, USD

By Cecile Lefort

SYDNEY, Sept 14 The euro held onto modest gains against the greenback in Asia on Wednesday, as bears trimmed short positions just in case EU leaders surprised by making progress on Greece in a conference call later in the day.

The euro, last at $1.3690 , jumped by more than a cent after Germany, France and Greece officials said they would hold a conference call at around 1600GMT. It lifted as high as $1.3739 in New York, when stops above $1.3700 were triggered.

Investors have been worried about the growing prospect of a Greek debt default due to the failure of the cash-strapped nation to meet the fiscal goals set out in its European Union-IMF bailout.

Markets are now hoping for progress on at least the next tranche of aid for Greece, which would put off a default, at least for now. Yet traders are only too aware that the EU has disappointed before.

"The conference call will at least calm nerves... and may provide 24 hours of reprieve. That's about it, though," said Sean Callow, a senior currency strategist at Westpac.

"There are plenty of road bumps," he said, adding he expected a likely downgrade of Italian debt in the next week.

Markets are also wary of a possible downgrade of French banks due to their exposure to Greek debt.

The common currency tumbled to a seven-month trough of $1.3499 earlier this week and has already fallen around 6 percent in two weeks.

Support is found at $1.3557 and $1.3495, while resistance stands at the 100-week MA at $1.3738. A break above could test a key barrier at around $1.3900, the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the $1.4550/$1.3494 move.

The BRICS --Brazil, Russia, India, China and South America--economies could provide some support to the euro following early discussions about buying EU debt . Earlier this week, the common currency bounced after a news report, later denied by Italian officials, that China had been asked to purchase large chunks of Italian debt.

The yen edged higher against the dollar and euro, suggesting investors remained cautious about taking on risk.

Investors have been wary of a possible intervention by Japan to weaken its currency, following Switzerland's lead last month. The yen has been the primary beneficiary of safe-haven flows after the Swiss National Bank took aggressive actions to halt the rise of its racy currency.

The dollar index edged up to 77.069, after a 0.6 percent drop on Tuesday. Against the yen, the dollar slipped to 76.95 yen , but remains within the snug 76.40/77.85 range of the last three weeks.

Figures on U.S. producer prices and retail sales are due later, along with industrial production in Europe. Any weakness in the figures could trigger a further shift away from risk trades. (Editing by Wayne Cole)