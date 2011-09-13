* Euro holds above 7-mth lows after sudden rebound overnight
* Hopes China will buy Italian debt briefly soothe panicky
markets
* Euro seen falling more after rebound fails to clear key
chart levels
* Risk reversals point to more euro downside versus yen
* France, Spain CPI, Italian bond auction next market focus
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Sept 13 The euro held firm on Tuesday
after a choppy session overnight saw a wave of short-covering
lift it by more than two cents on hopes that China will bolster
Italy by buying its bonds, but traders found few reasons to stay
upbeat about the currency.
The euro was last down 0.1 percent at $1.3670 , having
jumped off an overnight low around $1.3495 after the Financial
Times reported that Italy had asked China to make "significant"
purchases of Italian debt.
The downside trend, however, stayed intact as markets come
to grips with the prospect of a Greek debt default after senior
German politicians started talking openly about it and a
European Central Bank official quit amid policy disputes.
"All eyes are squarely on that seven-month low around $1.35
hit overnight," said Koji Fukaya, director of global
foreign exchange research at Credit Suisse Securities in Tokyo.
"The downtrend in the euro will surely continue, but my
sense is that unless the Italian bond auction goes extremely
badly, this level may hold today," he said.
Italy is offering up to 7 billion euros of new long-term
paper later in the day, with the auction in focus after the
previous long-term sale drew tepid demand and as the spread of
Italian bond yields over German Bunds rose to about 380 basis
points, close to a peak near 400 basis points hit in August.
Markets are also bracing for a possible ratings downgrade on
France's top banks, as well as an Italian sovereign rating cut.
Moody's warned on June 17 that it may cut Italy's credit ratings
in the next 90 days.
Chart-wise, the euro looks heavy, after a short-covering
rally stalled ahead of the top on the weekly Ichimoku cloud at
$1.3705 and the 100-week moving average at $1.3739.
"Having failed to bounce back above $1.37, the euro has
become extremely vulnerable on the charts. I wouldn't get my
hopes up for the auction -- the euro is still a sell," said a
trader for a Japanese bank who spoke on condition of anonymity.
But the trader also said that as the euro is oversold in the
short term, it may find some immediate support. Other traders
added that the potential euro slump will likely be bumpy and
peppered with short-covering rallies like the one seen on
Monday.
The common currency has already fallen about nine cents, or
6 percent, in two weeks from a high around $1.4548 hit on Aug.
29.
It is now trading on the verge of the lower Bollinger Band,
now at $1.3646, and its 14-day relative strength index is
hovering around the 30 mark, which is considered to be oversold
territory, for the first time in more than nine months.
EURO/YEN UNDER PRESSURE
Against the yen, the euro fell 0.2 percent to 105.31 yen
, but was off a 10-year trough plumbed on Monday at
103.90 yen.
Traders said that the sharp fall through 105.00 and 104.00
in euro/yen overnight has knocked out some Japanese exporter
hedges, and that heading into the fiscal half-year end at the
end of September they may have to re-sell the common currency.
Risk reversals also showed increasing demand for bets on a
lower euro, with the 25 delta one-month euro/yen risk reversal
rising to levels not seen in over a year,
trading around 4.4 in favour of euro puts.
Short-term, apart from the Italian bond auction, inflation
data from France and Spain will be the market's next focus and
any weakness in the figures could fire up expectations that the
European Central Bank may cut interest rates.
Market players are also cautiously awaiting U.S. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner's return trip to Europe on Friday
where he will attend a meeting of EU finance ministers to
discuss efforts to boost global recovery and cooperate on
financial regulation.
The Australian dollar, sometimes seen as a barometer of
market players' risk appetite, dipped 0.1 percent to $1.0340
, not far from a four-week low hit on Monday and still
below its 200-day moving average at $1.0385.
Against the yen, the dollar also slipped from a one-month
high set on Friday to 77.02 yen , with some exporters
reported selling ahead of the end of the first half of the
business year.
Dollar/yen has been holding in a slim range roughly between
76.40 and 77.60 with markets wary of more yen-weakening
intervention by Japanese authorities.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo and Ian Chua in
Sydney; Editing by Chris Gallagher)