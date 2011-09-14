* Short reprieve seen for euro ahead of more bumps

* Hedge funds spotted short-covering euro

* Investors still bearish ahead of France, Germany, Greece telecon

By Cecile Lefort and Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO/SYDNEY, Sept 14 The euro held on to modest gains on Wednesday, as hedge funds trimmed short positions in case EU leaders surprised markets by making progress on Greece's debt crisis in a conference call later in the day, though they said they were not holding their breath on this.

Confidence in the euro zone remained fragile after alarm over the zone's debt hit new highs on Tuesday with Italy forced to pay the greatest interest rates since joining the euro in 1999 to sell 5-year bonds.

"I wouldn't read too much into today's moves. It's short-covering after the currency has fallen a lot recently. With no solution to Europe's problems in sight, the euro remains vulnerable," said Tsutomu Soma, manager of foreign securities at Okasan Securities.

The euro has dropped about nine cents, or 6 percent, in two weeks from a high of around $1.4548 on Aug. 29, hitting a seven month trough on Monday at $1.3495. It last changed hands at $1.3690 .

The euro earlier jumped by more than a cent after officials from Germany, France and Greece said they would hold a conference call at around 1600 GMT, spurring heavy short-covering.

"The conference call will at least calm nerves ... and may provide 24 hours of reprieve. That's about it, though," said Sean Callow, a senior currency strategist at Westpac. "There are plenty of road bumps (ahead)."

By sending the euro sharply lower, investors have been pricing in the growing prospect of a Greek default, a possible ratings downgrade on France's top banks, as well as a likely Italian sovereign rating cut by Moody's.

EUROPE TRIP

In a measure of the alarm in Washington, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will take the unprecedented step of attending a meeting of EU finance ministers in Poland on Friday. It will be his second trip to Europe in a week after he met his main EU counterparts at a G7 meeting last weekend.

Also comments from China's Premier Wen Jiabao on Wednesday that China is willing to invest more in European countries failed to inspire euro bears to step in more aggressively.

Earlier this week, the common currency bounced after a news report, later denied by Italian officials, that China had been asked to purchase large chunks of Italian debt.

Markets are now hoping for progress on at least the next tranche of aid for Greece, which would put off a default, at least for now.

Support is found at $1.3557 and $1.3495, while resistance stands at the 100-week moving average at $1.3738. A break above could test a key barrier at around $1.3900, the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the $1.4550/$1.3494 move.

The Australian dollar edged up on minor short-covering after falling to a 3-week low earlier this week to trade at $1.0325 , but was capped below its 200-day moving average, which stands at $1.3088.

It fetched 79.40 yen , up 0.1 percent. In recent days the Aussie has been helped by buying by Japanese margin traders. Their net buying rose to 219.5 bln yen as of late Tuesday, the highest since Aug 5.

Investors have been wary of a possible intervention by Japan to weaken its currency, following Switzerland's lead last month. The yen has been the primary beneficiary of safe-haven flows after the Swiss National Bank took aggressive actions to halt the rise of its currency.

The dollar index edged up to 77.144, after a 0.6 percent drop on Tuesday. Against the yen, the dollar slipped to 76.95 yen , but remained within the snug 76.40/77.85 range of the last three weeks.

Figures on U.S. producer prices and retail sales are due later, along with industrial production in Europe. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)