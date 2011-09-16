* Euro clings to gains, though vulnerable to mood swings

* EU meeting to focus on leveraging bailout fund

* Aussie bounces after heavy funds liquidation across Asian currencies

By Cecile Lefort

SYDNEY, Sept 16 The euro clung to gains against the greenback on Friday, boosted by key central banks coordinated action to add liquidity to the European banking system, but the rally is unlikely to last as the Greek debt crisis remains in a critical state.

Markets are now focussed on an European Union ministers meeting in Poland later on Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will join the discussions, which are expected to canvass leveraging the euro zone's bailout fund to make it more effective in fighting the debt crisis.

The euro, last at $1.3875 , jumped to a one-week peak of $1.3970, well off a seven-month low below $1.35 set on Monday. The common currency has gained 2.2 percent so far this week.

The rally followed an announcement that the European Central Bank will liaise with the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, Bank of Japan and Swiss National Bank to provide three-month dollar loans to banks to prevent the money market from freezing up.

That lifted bank stocks, metal prices and commodity currencies, while safe-haven U.S Treasuries pulled back.

The Australian dollar , last at $1.0334, received a welcomed fillip and gained more than one cent. It has been under pressure this week following heavy liquidation by foreign funds of long positions in Asian currencies on growing fears another global credit crunch may be looming.

Euro zone banks have faced dollar funding strains in recent months on mounting fears Greece would default on its debt, hitting banks that have large exposure to the nation.

"Obviously it's not a long-term solution, we need to see some resolution to the sovereign debt issue to give market confidence we'll have stronger growth over the medium-term," said Spiros Papadopoulos, a senior market economist at National Australia Bank.

"Certainly these policy measures will help improve confidence in the short-term," he added.

For now, support for the euro is seen at $1.3704, while major resistance is at $1.3937 and a break above would target $1.3975/$1.4000.

The dollar index gained 0.07 percent to 76.299. Against the yen, the dollar remained stuck at 76.69 yen .

The markets brushed off weak U.S. data showing higher-than-expected inflation and jobless claims, reinforcing views that the Federal Reserve will offer only modest stimulus measures.

The U.S. economy barely grew in the first half of this year, making it very vulnerable to an escalation in Europe's debt crisis. (Editing by Wayne Cole)