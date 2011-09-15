* Euro slips, many players ready to sell into rally

* Traders find little substantial progress in Greece's efforts to avoid default

* Worries about Italy debt rating, Spanish bond auction undermine euro

* Aussie under pressure as market frets over fallout from debt crisis

* Investors shun illiquid assets, continue to seek safe havens

By Hideyuki Sano and Cecile Lefort

TOKYO/SYDNEY, Sept 15 The euro slipped in Asia on Thursday, as initial relief over assurances from Germany and France about keeping Greece in the euro bloc wore off amid scepticism over whether euro zone policymakers can help Athens avoid default.

The euro is under pressure as market players, spooked by fear that a possible debt default in the euro bloc could unleash a major financial crisis, remained ready to sell the euro and risk assets into any rally.

The euro slipped 0.2 percent in early Asian trade to $1.3768, off a high of $1.3784 hit on Wednesday after a joint statement from Germany and France brought some relief and helped bolster confidence that Greece will receive the next tranche of aid from the EU/IMF and avoid imminent default.

"It eased concern following the departure of key German officials from the ECB that the Germans' commitment to the euro may be weakening. That triggered a bit of short-covering," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief FX strategist at Barclays Capital in Tokyo, referring to the resignations of Juergen Stark last week and Axel Weber earlier this year from the European Central Bank.

"But there were no new steps, so the conference call did not offer any fresh reason to buy the euro," he added, echoing widespread worries over how Greece will meet tough fiscal targets as austerity measures hurt its economy.

Many traders expect the euro to eventually test Monday's seven-month low just below $1.35 as investors remain wary of the growing prospect of a Greek debt default.

The common currency is also being undermined by worries that a default could magnify concerns over the debt of other euro zone countries.

Speculation is rife that Moody's might downgrade its rating on Italian debt soon as it is almost 90 days since the U.S. agency said it may cut its Aa2 rating.

Also attracting attention is Spain's debt auction later in the day. The country is expected to pay a heavy premium to borrow up to 4 billion euros via three bond issues after Italy had to pay the highest interest rates in the euro era to sell five-year debt on Tuesday.

EUROPE FALLOUT

The Australian dollar also slipped 0.3 percent to $1.0227 , near a one-month low of $1.0178 marked on Wednesday on worries about the fallout from the European crisis on the global economy.

Talk of foreign investors pulling money out of Asia on concerns another global credit crunch may be looming also weighed on the Aussie. Earlier in the week, traders reported heavy fund selling of Asian currencies.

The New Zealand dollar slipped 0.2 percent to $0.8150 , after a dovish-sounding statement by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand . As expected, the central bank left rates on hold at 2.5 percent.

"Real money investors are continuing to sell emerging Asian currencies. Investors seem to feel like offloading assets with limited liquidity on worries that they may not be able to sell when they want to," said Kimihiko Tomita, head of forex at State Street Bank in Tokyo.

"It's not that their selling has accelerated of late. But it just doesn't stop. That's the problem. Everybody now thinks cash is king," he added.

The yen was supported not far from its record high against the dollar by virtue of Japan having one of the most liquid debt markets in the world, attracting some safe-haven bids

The dollar stood at 76.66 yen , near a record low of 75.941 yen hit last month, though concerns that Tokyo may intervene to curb the yen's strength supported the dollar.

(Editing by Joseph Radford)