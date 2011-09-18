* Euro skids, seen heading to $1.3590

* USD expected to outperform euro, pound, Aussie this week

* Fed to start 2-day policy meeting on Tuesday

By Cecile Lefort

SYDNEY, Sept 19 The euro got off to a rocky start on Monday in Asia as downside momentum gathered pace following a series of political setbacks in Europe over the weekend, prompting markets to lunge to safety.

The euro fell a cent to a four-day low of $1.3665 and to 105.13 yen , as investors reacted badly to an unproductive European Union meeting in Poland.

A cancellation of a visit by Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou to the United States to chair an emergency meeting and a regional election defeat for Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel added fuel to an already tense euro.

"This week will be another good one for the USD with weakness in euro, pound and Aussie," said Joseph Capurso, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The euro, which had just clinched its best week in two months, was last at $1.3688, down from $1.3790 late in New York on Friday. It was seen heading towards support around $1.3665, the 61.8 percent of the Fibonacci retracement of the $1.3495- $1.3937 move. A break there would target $1.3590, the Sept 14 trough.

Capurso expected the single currency to fall to $1.3200-$1.3300 this week.

Against the yen, the common currency was at 105.45, off a one-week high of 107.00 struck on Thursday.

With the Swiss franc no longer a safe harbour due to Swiss National Bank selling and the yen also dogged by the danger of more intervention by Japanese authorities, the greenback outperformed major currencies. The dollar index gained 0.52 percent to 76.996.

Against the yen, the dollar stood at 76.96 yen , within the snug 76.42/77.85 range of the past month. It jumped to 0.8800 francs on the Swissy, from a trough of 0.8691 on Friday. Sterling dropped to $1.5722 , from $1.5786.

Commodity currencies were also under pressure in early Asia with the Australian dollar falling 0.7 percent to below $1.0300, from $1.0360 in New York on Friday. It was last at $1.0306.

CBA's Capurso anticipated the Aussie to test $1.0000 by the end of the week. The Australian dollar broke above parity in March and only dipped under it for a few hours in August, when it bottomed at $0.9927.

Trading is likely to be thinner than usual on Monday as Japan is closed for a holiday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve begins a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday amid talk it will take further quantitative steps, such as lengthening the maturity of its debt holdings.

The G20 ministers also meet Thursday and Friday where they will be under intense pressure to come up with coordinated action to restore market confidence. . (Editing by Wayne Cole)