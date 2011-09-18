* Euro skids, seen heading to $1.3590
* USD expected to outperform euro, pound, Aussie this week
* Fed to start 2-day policy meeting on Tuesday
By Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY, Sept 19 The euro got off to a rocky
start on Monday in Asia as downside momentum gathered pace
following a series of political setbacks in Europe over the
weekend, prompting markets to lunge to safety.
The euro fell a cent to a four-day low of $1.3665 and
to 105.13 yen , as investors reacted badly to an
unproductive European Union meeting in Poland.
A cancellation of a visit by Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou to the United States to chair an emergency meeting
and a regional election defeat for Germany's chancellor Angela
Merkel added fuel to an already tense euro.
"This week will be another good one for the USD with
weakness in euro, pound and Aussie," said Joseph Capurso,
currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
The euro, which had just clinched its best week in two
months, was last at $1.3688, down from $1.3790 late in New York
on Friday. It was seen heading towards support around $1.3665,
the 61.8 percent of the Fibonacci retracement of the $1.3495-
$1.3937 move. A break there would target $1.3590, the Sept 14
trough.
Capurso expected the single currency to fall to
$1.3200-$1.3300 this week.
Against the yen, the common currency was at 105.45, off a
one-week high of 107.00 struck on Thursday.
With the Swiss franc no longer a safe harbour due to Swiss
National Bank selling and the yen also dogged by the danger of
more intervention by Japanese authorities, the greenback
outperformed major currencies. The dollar index gained
0.52 percent to 76.996.
Against the yen, the dollar stood at 76.96 yen ,
within the snug 76.42/77.85 range of the past month. It jumped
to 0.8800 francs on the Swissy, from a trough of 0.8691
on Friday. Sterling dropped to $1.5722 , from $1.5786.
Commodity currencies were also under pressure in early Asia
with the Australian dollar falling 0.7 percent to below
$1.0300, from $1.0360 in New York on Friday. It was last at
$1.0306.
CBA's Capurso anticipated the Aussie to test $1.0000 by the
end of the week. The Australian dollar broke above parity in
March and only dipped under it for a few hours in August, when
it bottomed at $0.9927.
Trading is likely to be thinner than usual on Monday as
Japan is closed for a holiday.
The U.S. Federal Reserve begins a two-day policy meeting on
Tuesday amid talk it will take further quantitative steps, such
as lengthening the maturity of its debt holdings.
The G20 ministers also meet Thursday and Friday where they
will be under intense pressure to come up with coordinated
action to restore market confidence. .
(Editing by Wayne Cole)