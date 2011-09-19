* USD expected to outperform euro, pound, Aussie this week

By Masayuki Kitano and Cecile Lefort

SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Sept 19 The euro got off to a rocky start on Monday, with its weakness gathering pace after a series of political setbacks in Europe over the weekend prompted a flight to safety.

The euro lost about 1 percent on the day to $1.3664 and fell 0.8 percent to 105.06 yen as investors reacted badly to an unproductive European Union meeting in Poland.

A cancellation of a visit by Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou to the United States to chair an emergency meeting and a regional election defeat for Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel added fuel to an already tense euro.

"What happens this week? The euro is going to come under pressure - as it already has this morning," said Rob Ryan, FX strategist at BNP Paribas in Singapore.

Policymakers from the European Union (EU) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will probably approve the next tranche of aid for Greece in the end, "but in the meantime the uncertainty is weighing heavier and heavier," Ryan said.

With a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting looming ahead on Tuesday and Wednesday, the euro may manage to hold above last week's seven-month low in the near-term, he added.

The euro dipped briefly below its support level near $1.3664, the 61.8 percent retracement of last week's rally to $1.3937 from a seven-month trough of $1.34949 on trading platform EBS.

The next Fibonacci support lies near $1.3599 the 76.4 percent retracement of the same rally, with more support at its Sept. 14 intraday low near $1.3590.

Market talk that an Asian sovereign account sold the Australian dollar and the euro helped push the greenback higher this morning.

DOLLAR RISES BROADLY

"This week will be another good one for the USD with weakness in euro, pound and Aussie," said Joseph Capurso, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Capurso expected the single currency to fall to $1.3200-$1.3300 this week.

With the Swiss franc no longer a safe harbour due to Swiss National Bank selling and the yen also dogged by the danger of more intervention by Japanese authorities, the greenback outperformed major currencies.

The dollar rose broadly, edging up 0.1 percent against the yen to 76.87 yen and climbing 0.7 percent versus the Swiss franc to 0.8823 . The greenback's rise knocked sterling down to an eight-month low of $1.5685 .

Commodity currencies were also under pressure with the Australian dollar sliding 1.2 percent to $1.0240 .

CBA's Capurso anticipated the Aussie to test $1.0000 by the end of the week. The Australian dollar broke above parity in March and only dipped under it for a few hours in August, when it bottomed at $0.9927.

Trading is likely to be thinner than on Monday as Japan is closed for a holiday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve begins a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday amid talk it will take further quantitative steps, such as lengthening the maturity of its debt holdings.

"The Fed seems unlikely to engage in a third round of quantitative easing just yet," Mansoor Mohi-uddin, head of foreign exchange strategy for UBS, said in a recent research note.

"Instead we expect the Fed will agree to shift the composition of its balance sheet away from short dated assets to longer term bonds. This will help flatten America's yield curve further. But with ten year U.S. yields above German and Japanese yields, the impact on the dollar is likely to be muted," he added. (Additional reporting by Reuters FX analyst Rick Lloyd in Singapore and Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar and IFR's John Noonan in Sydney)