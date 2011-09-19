* USD expected to outperform euro, pound, Aussie this week
* Fed to start 2-day policy meeting on Tuesday
* Retracement support for euro near $1.3599
* Talk of Asian sovereign name selling Aussie and euro
By Masayuki Kitano and Cecile Lefort
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Sept 19 The euro got off to a
rocky start on Monday, with its weakness gathering pace after a
series of political setbacks in Europe over the weekend prompted
a flight to safety.
The euro lost about 1 percent on the day to $1.3664
and fell 0.8 percent to 105.06 yen as
investors reacted badly to an unproductive European Union
meeting in Poland.
A cancellation of a visit by Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou to the United States to chair an emergency meeting
and a regional election defeat for Germany's chancellor Angela
Merkel added fuel to an already tense euro.
"What happens this week? The euro is going to come
under pressure - as it already has this morning," said Rob Ryan,
FX strategist at BNP Paribas in Singapore.
Policymakers from the European Union (EU) and the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) will probably approve the next
tranche of aid for Greece in the end, "but in the meantime the
uncertainty is weighing heavier and heavier," Ryan said.
With a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting
looming ahead on Tuesday and Wednesday, the euro may manage to
hold above last week's seven-month low in the near-term, he
added.
The euro dipped briefly below its support level near
$1.3664, the 61.8 percent retracement of last week's rally to
$1.3937 from a seven-month trough of $1.34949 on trading
platform EBS.
The next Fibonacci support lies near $1.3599 the 76.4
percent retracement of the same rally, with more support at its
Sept. 14 intraday low near $1.3590.
Market talk that an Asian sovereign account sold the
Australian dollar and the euro helped push the greenback higher
this morning.
DOLLAR RISES BROADLY
"This week will be another good one for the USD with
weakness in euro, pound and Aussie," said Joseph Capurso,
currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Capurso expected the single currency to fall to
$1.3200-$1.3300 this week.
With the Swiss franc no longer a safe harbour due to Swiss
National Bank selling and the yen also dogged by the danger of
more intervention by Japanese authorities, the greenback
outperformed major currencies.
The dollar rose broadly, edging up 0.1 percent against
the yen to 76.87 yen and climbing 0.7 percent versus the
Swiss franc to 0.8823 . The greenback's rise knocked
sterling down to an eight-month low of $1.5685 .
Commodity currencies were also under pressure with the
Australian dollar sliding 1.2 percent to $1.0240
.
CBA's Capurso anticipated the Aussie to test $1.0000 by the
end of the week. The Australian dollar broke above parity in
March and only dipped under it for a few hours in August, when
it bottomed at $0.9927.
Trading is likely to be thinner than on Monday as Japan is
closed for a holiday.
The U.S. Federal Reserve begins a two-day policy meeting on
Tuesday amid talk it will take further quantitative steps, such
as lengthening the maturity of its debt holdings.
"The Fed seems unlikely to engage in a third round of
quantitative easing just yet," Mansoor Mohi-uddin, head of
foreign exchange strategy for UBS, said in a recent research
note.
"Instead we expect the Fed will agree to shift the
composition of its balance sheet away from short dated assets to
longer term bonds. This will help flatten America's yield curve
further. But with ten year U.S. yields above German and Japanese
yields, the impact on the dollar is likely to be muted," he
added.
(Additional reporting by Reuters FX analyst Rick Lloyd in
Singapore and Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar and IFR's John
Noonan in Sydney)