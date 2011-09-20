* Investors worry whether Greece will get funds from lenders
* Italy downgrade hurts euro but not a complete surprise
* Aussie, emerging currencies under pressure as investors
rush back to dollar
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Sept 20 The euro fell sharply in early
Asian trade on Tuesday, edging closer to a seven-month low
versus the dollar after Standard and Poor's cut its rating on
Italy and as investors fret over whether Greece can borrow badly
needed cash from international lenders.
Worries over Europe, along with slowing U.S. growth,
encouraged investors to exit risky trades and pushed the
growth-linked Australian dollar to a one-month low as many
emerging economy currencies such as the Brazilian real came
under heavy pressure.
The euro dropped 0.6 percent to $1.3610 , edging
closer to a seven-month low of $1.3495 hit last week. A break of
that level could open way for a test of a 50 percent retracement
of the currency's rise from June last year to May this year
around $1.3410.
The common currency found brief solace in late U.S. trade on
Monday on after Greece said it was near a deal with its
international lenders though investors were far from convinced.
Greek Finance minister Evangelos Venizelos said the
country's conference call with its international lenders was
satisfying and would continue late on Tuesday but he added some
work still needed to be done.
"In the near term, it comes down to whether Greece will get
the next trache as strains in the interbank market are easing a
bit," said Koji Fukaya, chief currency strategist at Credit
Suisse.
Adding salt to the euro's wounds, S&P cut its rating on
Italy, sparking fresh selling in the currency, taking action
before Moody's, which many traders have speculated for weeks
could cut its rating on Italy at any moment.
The euro slipped 0.6 percent to 104.17 yen , a
stone's throw from a 10-year low of 103.90 yen hit last week.
Worries that the global economy may be in for major turmoil
given the mess in Europe and slowdown in the U.S. are prompting
market players to sell risk assets such as stocks, commodities
and emerging economy currencies.
The Australian dollar also fell 0.6 percent to a fresh
one-month low of $1.0148 . On Monday, currencies from
the Korean won and the Singapore dollar to the Brazilian real
and the Mexican peso all declined sharply.
Investors, fretting over a major economic crisis, are
dumping any assets which they think have limited liquidity,
rushing back to the greenback, by far the most liquid currency.
The dollar could be hurt if the U.S Federal Reserve adopts
bolder easing steps than markets are expecting on Wednesday
after the close of its two-day meeting, though many analysts
suspect that relatively high U.S. inflation will hinder the U.S.
central bank from adopting large-scale easing.
"A high CPI reading hardly justifies quantitative easing.
But if the Fed doesn't do what people are already expecting that
could unsettle markets, so it will have to just do what is
expected," said Credit Suisse's Fukaya.
The Fed is expected to try to push already low long-term
interest rates even lower this week by tilting towards
longer-duration bonds in its portfolio, in the so-called
Operation Twist.
The Japanese yen was little changed at 76.60 yen per dollar
, not far from a record high of 75.94 yen hit last month,
though wariness about Japan's intervention kept it in check.
"Putting aside the question of whether the yen is a safe
asset, Japanese investor repatriation is likely to support the
yen for now, as both the euro and the dollar have only negative
factors," said Makoto Noji, strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)