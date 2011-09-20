* Investors worry whether Greece will get funds from lenders

* Italy downgrade hurts euro but not a complete surprise

* Aussie, emerging currencies under pressure as investors rush back to dollar

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Sept 20 The euro fell sharply in early Asian trade on Tuesday, edging closer to a seven-month low versus the dollar after Standard and Poor's cut its rating on Italy and as investors fret over whether Greece can borrow badly needed cash from international lenders.

Worries over Europe, along with slowing U.S. growth, encouraged investors to exit risky trades and pushed the growth-linked Australian dollar to a one-month low as many emerging economy currencies such as the Brazilian real came under heavy pressure.

The euro dropped 0.6 percent to $1.3610 , edging closer to a seven-month low of $1.3495 hit last week. A break of that level could open way for a test of a 50 percent retracement of the currency's rise from June last year to May this year around $1.3410.

The common currency found brief solace in late U.S. trade on Monday on after Greece said it was near a deal with its international lenders though investors were far from convinced.

Greek Finance minister Evangelos Venizelos said the country's conference call with its international lenders was satisfying and would continue late on Tuesday but he added some work still needed to be done.

"In the near term, it comes down to whether Greece will get the next trache as strains in the interbank market are easing a bit," said Koji Fukaya, chief currency strategist at Credit Suisse.

Adding salt to the euro's wounds, S&P cut its rating on Italy, sparking fresh selling in the currency, taking action before Moody's, which many traders have speculated for weeks could cut its rating on Italy at any moment.

The euro slipped 0.6 percent to 104.17 yen , a stone's throw from a 10-year low of 103.90 yen hit last week.

Worries that the global economy may be in for major turmoil given the mess in Europe and slowdown in the U.S. are prompting market players to sell risk assets such as stocks, commodities and emerging economy currencies.

The Australian dollar also fell 0.6 percent to a fresh one-month low of $1.0148 . On Monday, currencies from the Korean won and the Singapore dollar to the Brazilian real and the Mexican peso all declined sharply.

Investors, fretting over a major economic crisis, are dumping any assets which they think have limited liquidity, rushing back to the greenback, by far the most liquid currency.

The dollar could be hurt if the U.S Federal Reserve adopts bolder easing steps than markets are expecting on Wednesday after the close of its two-day meeting, though many analysts suspect that relatively high U.S. inflation will hinder the U.S. central bank from adopting large-scale easing.

"A high CPI reading hardly justifies quantitative easing. But if the Fed doesn't do what people are already expecting that could unsettle markets, so it will have to just do what is expected," said Credit Suisse's Fukaya.

The Fed is expected to try to push already low long-term interest rates even lower this week by tilting towards longer-duration bonds in its portfolio, in the so-called Operation Twist.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 76.60 yen per dollar , not far from a record high of 75.94 yen hit last month, though wariness about Japan's intervention kept it in check.

"Putting aside the question of whether the yen is a safe asset, Japanese investor repatriation is likely to support the yen for now, as both the euro and the dollar have only negative factors," said Makoto Noji, strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)