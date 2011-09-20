* Investors worry whether Greece will get funds from lenders
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Sept 20 The euro slid sharply on Tuesday,
moving closer to a seven-month low after Standard and Poor's cut
its debt rating on Italy and as sources said two Chinese state
banks had stopped trading currency swaps with some European
lenders.
Ongoing concerns on whether Greece will be able to borrow
cash from international lenders forced investors to sell riskier
assets, with the growth-linked Australian dollar hitting a
six-week low and emerging economy currencies such as the Korean
won dumped across the board.
"The downgrade is clearly negative for the euro, but I don't
think anyone at this stage is particularly surprised or shocked
that it has happened," said Teppei Ino, a currency analyst at
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.
S&P's rating cut on Italy has preceded any move by Moody's,
which had been expected to be the first major credit ratings
agency to downgrade the country.
Bank of China , a big market-maker in China's
onshore foreign exchange market, has stopped foreign exchange
forwards and swaps trading with several European banks due to
the unfolding debt crisis in Europe, sources
said.
"Everyone thought this could happen, but it's the first news
item that states things this clearly. We have to see if other
banks follow suit, but this is likely to push the euro and
French financials sharply lower later today," said a trader for
a Japanese brokerage.
The European banks include French lenders Societe Generale
, Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas ,
and Bank of China halted trading with them partly because of the
downgrading from Moody's. Another Chinese bank said it had
stopped trading yuan interest rate swaps with European banks.
The euro changed hands 0.5 percent lower at $1.3613 ,
edging back towards a seven-month low of $1.3495 marked last
week. A break of that level could open way for a test of
$1.3410, the 50 percent retracement of its rise from June last
year to May this year.
Tom Fitzpatrick, a managing director and global head
of CitiFX Technicals told Reuters Insider TV he was sceptical
about both the mid-term and long-term outlook for the euro.
"We could see the dollar outperform the euro not only for a
couple of months, but possibly for a couple of years," said
Fitzpatrick, adding that the euro could drop below $1.30 before
year-end and move towards parity one to two years from now.
The common currency had found brief solace in late U.S.
trade on Monday after Greece said it was near a deal with its
international lenders though investors were far from
convinced.
Greek Finance minister Evangelos Venizelos said the
country's conference call with its international lenders was
satisfying and would continue late on Tuesday but he added some
work still needed to be done.
Against the yen, the euro slid 0.5 percent to 104.24 yen
, a stone's throw from a 10-year trough of 103.90 yen
hit last week.
FED IN FOCUS
Fears of global economic turmoil given the mess in Europe
and a slowdown in the United States are also prompting market
players to sell risk assets such as stocks and commodities,
while emerging economy currencies such as the Singapore dollar,
which have less liquidity than the U.S. dollar, all declined on
Monday.
The Aussie dollar fell 0.2 percent, at one point hitting a
six week trough of $1.0148 . It staged a brief rally to
$1.0243 after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) reiterated it
was best to keep rates steady given the murky global outlook,
paring market pricing of aggressive rate cuts.
Weakness in Asian currencies, together with the softer euro
helped the dollar index -- a gauge of the greenback's
performance against a basket of major currencies -- hover at
77.349 , within shouting distance of its 7-month peak of
77.784 hit last week.
The dollar could be hurt if the U.S Federal Reserve adopts
bolder easing steps than markets are expecting on Wednesday when
it ends a two-day meeting. But many analysts suspect that
relatively high U.S. inflation will hinder the U.S. central bank
from adopting large-scale easing.
"A high CPI reading hardly justifies quantitative easing.
But if the Fed doesn't do what people are already expecting that
could unsettle markets, so it will have to just do what is
expected," said Koji Fukaya, chief currency strategist at Credit
Suisse in Tokyo.
The Fed is expected to try to push already low long-term
interest rates even lower this week by tilting towards
longer-duration bonds in its portfolio, a move known as
Operation Twist.
The Japanese yen was little changed at 76.53 yen per dollar
, not far from a record high of 75.94 yen hit last month,
though wariness about the possibility of intervention from
Japanese authorities kept it in check.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo and Masayuki
Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Joseph Radford)