By Masayuki Kitano and Antoni Slodkowski

SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Sept 21 The dollar fell close to a record low against the yen on Wednesday, pressured by Japanese exporters and stop-loss selling, but later pared losses in choppy trade as traders grew wary of possible yen-selling intervention.

The dollar dipped to as low as about 76.11 yen at one point on trading platform EBS, nearing a post-World War Two record low of 75.941 yen hit in August.

Strong selling by Japanese exporters into the 0100 GMT Tokyo fix helped trigger stop-loss selling below the previous day's low near 76.35 yen and later below 76.20 yen, and dragged the greenback lower, traders said.

Shortly after hitting its intraday low, the dollar spiked up from around 76.20 yen or so to an intraday high of 76.86 yen in a matter of seconds.

But the dollar later lost some steam, and traders said its spike higher was unlikely to have been caused by any Japanese intervention.

"Market players are probably just wary about the possibility of intervention because of the levels we are at," said a trader for a major Japanese bank in Tokyo.

There was vague talk that British and French names piled in to buy the dollar as it spiked higher.

The dollar last stood at 76.35 yen , down 0.2 percent from late U.S. trading on Tuesday.

Earlier, ahead of the sudden spike in dollar/yen, there was talk of large dollar bids between 76.20 yen to 76.00 yen , while stop-loss dollar offers were cited at 75.90 yen, just under the dollar's record low.

The dollar has slid 5.2 percent against the yen so far this quarter, the biggest quarterly drop since a 5.6 percent drop in July-September 2010, its drop accelerating after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged last month to keep interest rates low for 2 years.

The yen has also climbed broadly on the crosses, with Aussie/yen down 9.1 percent so far this quarter, on investors jitters about the possibility of Greece defaulting on its debt, the impact of the euro zone's debt crisis on the European banking sector and an economic slowdown in the United States.

"With risk appetite remaining fragile, the yen is one of those currencies that continues to benefit," said Callum Henderson, global head of FX research for Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.

SWISS FRANC

The euro and the dollar both surged against the Swiss franc, with traders saying the rise in euro/Swiss gained steam on stop-loss buying and as traders took aim at option barriers that had been lurking between 1.2250 and 1.2300 francs.

The latest drop in the Swiss franc came in the wake of its slide the previous day on talk that the Swiss National Bank was looking to lift its euro/Swiss intervention target to 1.25 francs from 1.20.

The euro rose 0.5 percent against the Swiss franc to 1.2225 , having risen more than 1 percent at one point to a 2-1/2 month high of 1.2320 francs. The euro faces resistance at its 200-day moving average near 1.2361.

The single currency held steady against the dollar at $1.3701 , more than a cent above the previous day's low of $1.3593.

The euro had gained a lift on Tuesday due to position squaring ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday.

Greece's pledge to bring forward painful austerity steps also gave the euro a bit of reprieve.

The news seemed to have relieved investors who have been worried about the growing prospect of a Greek default due to the nation's failure to meet the fiscal goals of its bailout. Greece needs to receive by next month an 8 billion euro ($11 billion) aid package to avoid running out of cash.

"(The euro) was a bit oversold and there was a paring in those positions. No one wants to be over committed ahead of the FOMC," said Rob Ryan, foreign exchange and interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in Singapore.

Analysts expect the Fed to unveil a plan to rebalance the Fed's portfolio to push down longer-term interest rates, in an option sometimes referred to as "Operation Twist".

Such a move could push investors into stocks and corporate bonds and away from safe-haven Treasuries, but analysts said it may take something bolder to have more than a fleeting effect.

"The general expectation is that the Fed will do Operation Twist. It's extremely unlikely that that's going to be enough to support risk appetite on a sustained basis," said Henderson at Standard Chartered.

"If that is all they do, we're going to see risk sell off the next few weeks," he said. (Additional reporting by Cecile Lefort in Sydney, Reuters FX analyst Rick Lloyd in Singapore; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)