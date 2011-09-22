* Fed unveils Operation Twist, stops short of QE
* Emerging econ currencies sold off, boosting greenback
* Euro/yen hits 10-yr low as risk appetite sours post-Fed
* Aussie edges close to parity vs dollar
* Swiss franc under pressure amid talk SNB may raise target
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Sept 22 The dollar climbed to a
seven-month high against major currencies after the Federal
Reserve said there were "significant downside risks" to the
economy, but it stopped short of bold monetary easing, instead
shifting its portfolio in favour of long-term debt.
Although few analysts expected the Fed to embark on another
round of quantitative easing, the central bank's reluctance to
expand its balance sheet sent shares, commodities and
risk-related currencies such as the euro and the Australian
dollar sharply lower.
As investors view the Fed's move as a drop in the ocean and
say it is not enough to support the economic recovery, they
shifted aggressively into the liquid U.S. dollar.
As a result currencies of emerging economies like the
Brazilian real and the South African rand made
their biggest daily losses since the global financial crisis in
2008.
Asian currencies also continued to suffer large outflows,
with the Korean won hitting a one-year low at $1177.60, down 2.5
percent on the day, and the likes of the Malaysian ringgit
and Indonesian rupiah also sharply lower.
The Fed unveiled a programme, dubbed "Operation Twist",
putting more downward pressure on long-term interest rates in a
bid to help the ailing housing sector, but few think it is
enough to seriously bolster growth in the global economy.
"Players are disappointed with the Fed's decision and are
trying to do everything to hedge their risk exposure," said Koji
Fukaya, chief currency strategist at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
Additional factors seen supporting the dollar were slightly
higher short-term rates and the Fed's decision not to increase
the money supply.
The dollar index , the gauge of its performance
against a basket of currencies, jumped to 77.956, its highest
since late February.
"Short-term interest rates nudging higher may be supportive
of dollar/yen, but overall the dollar's strength comes as it
makes big gains against risk-linked currencies," said Fukaya.
The euro nursed overnight losses. It edged back towards a
seven-month low of $1.3495 hit last week, coming off an
overnight peak at $1.3800 to trade at $1.3581 with bears
targeting stop-loss orders lurking around $1.3500.
As the greenback gained on all currencies, including the
yen, the Japanese currency came off a 10-year peak against the
euro hit earlier in the session at 103.67 , to last
trade up 0.5 percent at 104.25.
Euro/yen, together with Aussie/yen, were also supported by
Japanese retail investors, traders said. The Australian dollar
climbed 0.5 percent to 77.20 yen .
Against the dollar, the Aussie recouped some of its losses
sustained in the wake of the Fed's move, but was still hovering
close to parity with the U.S. currency and last changed hands at
1.0065 -- its lowest since Aug. 9.
"To be honest, I'm surprised to see so much risk aversion
after the Fed. I didn't think that many people had expected the
Fed to expand its balance sheet, but it seems like some had been
hoping for a bolder easing move," said Teppei Ino, a currency
analyst at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.
EUROPE BACK IN FOCUS
The dollar hit its session high of 76.97 yen on stop-loss
buying by model funds, stopping its rally just above Wednesday's
peak of 76.86 yen and resistance on daily Ichimoku charts in the
76.85 to 76.90 area.
Despite the greenback's strength traders were still wary
that selling by Tokyo exporters could soon see the dollar
re-test the all-time low of 75.94 yen plumbed in August.
"With this event (Operation Twist) over, the market focus
now squarely shifts back to the euro zone and the next economic
indicators. We all have to wait to see if Greece gets another
tranche of bailout money," Ino said.
The Fed sounded downbeat on the state of the economy and
said economic growth remained slow, with recent indicators
pointing to continuing weakness in overall labour market
conditions and the unemployment rate remaining high.
On Wednesday, Greece outlined key measures to help alleviate
the country's fiscal problems.
It adopted further austerity measures to secure a bailout
instalment crucial to avoid running out of money next month, as
the International Monetary Fund warned that Europe's sovereign
debt crisis risks tearing a giant hole in banks'
capital.
Against the Swiss franc, the dollar held steady around
0.9002 francs after jumping 1.5 percent overnight, pushed
up by the euro which gained versus the Swissie on talk that the
Swiss National Bank may lift its euro/Swiss target to 1.25 from
1.20. The SNB declined comment.
The euro last traded steady at 1.2224 francs .
The New Zealand dollar shed 0.8 percent to $0.7974,
off an $0.8241 peak hit the day before, hurt by data showing New
Zealand's economy grew more slowly than expected in the June
quarter, backing views that the central bank is likely to keep
interest rates low for longer.
