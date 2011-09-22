* Fed unveils Operation Twist, stops short of QE

* Emerging economy currencies sold, boosting greenback

* Euro/yen hits 10-yr low as risk appetite sours post-Fed

* Aussie sinks below parity vs dlr after China inflation data

* Swiss franc at 5-mth low vs dlr amid talk SNB may raise target

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Sept 22 The dollar climbed to a seven-month high against major currencies after the Federal Reserve said there were "significant downside risks" for the U.S. economy, but it stopped short of bold monetary easing, instead shifting its portfolio in favour of long-term debt.

Although few analysts expected the Fed to embark on another round of quantitative easing, the central bank's reluctance to expand its balance sheet prompted sharp falls in shares, commodities and risk-related currencies such as the euro and the Australian dollar.

As investors viewed the Fed's move as a drop in the ocean and called it insufficient to spur a sustained economic recovery, they shifted aggressively into the liquid U.S. dollar.

As a result currencies of emerging economies such as Brazil's real and South Africa's rand sustained their biggest daily losses since the global financial crisis of 2008. Both have nosedived nearly 20 percent so far this month.

Asian currencies also continued to suffer large outflows, with the Korean won hitting a one-year low of 1,180.00, down 2.5 percent on the day, and the Malaysian ringgit and Indonesian rupiah also sharply lower.

The Fed put more downward pressure on long-term interest rates in a bid to help the ailing housing sector, while boosting prospects for higher short-term yields and thus helping the dollar further.

"The dollar's strength and the risk aversion that we have seen in recent weeks have picked up steam after the Fed, as investors came to terms with the fact they can't pin their hopes on the bank to help the economy," said Tohru Sasaki, head of Japan rates and FX research at JPMorgan Chase.

Other analysts stressed that many investors "waited out" any surprise from the Fed and, as it decided against boosting dollar supply, they felt safe to go dollar long and hedge their risk exposure further.

The dollar index , the gauge of its performance against a basket of currencies, jumped to 78.051, its highest since late February.

Selling of risk assets accelerated after HSBC's China Flash PMI survey showed factory output fell for a third consecutive month in September, pointing to a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

The news prompted investors to pull more funds out of the growth-linked Australian dollar , sending it below parity at $0.9990, its lowest since Aug. 9.

The euro also edged back towards a seven-month low of $1.3495 hit last week, coming off an overnight peak of $1.3800 to trade at $1.3543 with bears targeting stop-loss orders lurking around $1.3500.

The euro also hovered not far from a 10-year trough against the yen hit earlier in the session at 103.67 , despite demand from Japanese retail investors. It last stood at 103.89.

"To be honest, I'm surprised to see so much risk aversion after the Fed. I didn't think that many people had expected the Fed to expand its balance sheet, but it seems some had been hoping for a bolder easing move," said Teppei Ino, a currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.

EUROPE BACK IN FOCUS

The dollar hit its session high of 76.97 yen on stop-loss buying by model funds, halting its rally just above Wednesday's peak of 76.86 yen and resistance on daily Ichimoku charts in the 76.85 to 76.90 area.

Despite the greenback's strength, traders were still wary that selling by Tokyo exporters could soon see the dollar re-test the all-time low of 75.94 yen plumbed in August.

"With this event (Operation Twist) over, the market focus now squarely shifts back to the euro zone and the next economic indicators. We all have to wait to see if Greece gets another tranche of bailout money," Ino said.

On Wednesday, Greece outlined key measures to help alleviate its fiscal problems. It adopted further austerity measures to secure a bailout instalment crucial to avoid running out of money next month, as the International Monetary Fund warned that Europe's sovereign debt crisis risks tearing a giant hole in banks' capital.

Against the Swiss franc, the dollar edged to a five-month high, adding to gains of 1.5 percent made overnight to stand at 0.9022 francs . It was pushed up by the euro, which also gained versus the Swissie on talk that the Swiss National Bank may lift its euro/Swiss target to 1.25 from 1.20. The SNB declined comment.

The euro last traded steady at 1.2215 francs .

The New Zealand dollar shed 0.7 percent to $0.7977, off an $0.8241 peak hit the day before, hurt by data showing New Zealand's economy grew more slowly than expected in the June quarter, backing views that the central bank is likely to keep interest rates low for longer. (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Michael Watson)