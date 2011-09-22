* Yen at 10-yr high on euro, dollar makes 8-mth peak
* Emerging market currencies hammered in rush from risk
* Hopes pinned on G20/IMF/World Bank meetings for action
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Sept 23 The dollar and yen held huge
gains in Asia on Friday as investors capitulated to their fears
and bailed out of crowded trades in commodities and
growth-leveraged currencies for the perceived safety of
Treasuries.
The yen surged to a 10-year peak on the euro around 104.00
while the ICE dollar index jumped 1.4 percent
to 78.455, its highest since January.
Dealers said some investors were rushing to take profits
where they could to cover losses elsewhere, while others just
decided to take their money home to preserve capital.
Fears of a global slowdown and a loss of confidence in
policy makers drove the panic, which risks becoming
self-fulfilling if businesses and consumers take fright and stop
spending.
All eyes were now on meetings of the G20, World Bank and IMF
in Washington for any sign that nations could set aside their
differences and agree on real coordinated action.
As one trader said: "A communique just won't cut it this
time".
"If there is a hope, it's that it usually takes a crisis to
get these guys (policymakers) to act," he added. "This carnage
in markets might convince them of the gravity of the situation."
Losses were widespread in any trade that was remotely risky.
The S&P 500 shed 3.2 percent while copper sank 7.5
percent and the CRB commodity index a whopping 4.4
percent.
The rush to the long-end of the Treasury curve in turn drove
30-year yields down to 2.80 percent, the lowest since January
2009 and a drop of 40 basis points in just two days.
The euro shed 1 percent on the dollar to $1.3480 ,
though oddly was not as badly hit as some others. Sterling lost
1.6 percent to $1.5362 and the dollar even managed to
gain on the Swiss franc .
Yet all of that was small beer compared to the selloff in
emerging and commodity currencies as investors desperately tried
to exit very crowded trades.
Brazil and Peru were forced to step in to support their
currencies , while many emerging Asian nations
were struggling to slow steep falls in theirs.
The Korean won fell from 1,076 per dollar to 1,179
in just seven sessions and even the usually sedate Singapore
dollar has lost 10 big figures in almost as many days.
"It's a rush for the exits," said the trader. "Investors
spent 18 month building positions in these emerging markets and
they're trying to get out of them in 18 hours."
He added there was a dearth of liquidity in many of these
Asian currencies, so investors had sold the more liquid
Australian dollar as a proxy. Japanese funds in particular were
rumoured to be bailing out of everything from Asia to Latin
America, and taking the money home.
As a result the Aussie sank 3 percent on the U.S.
dollar to a low for the year at $0.9692, before steadying
somewhat at $0.9763.
It fell 3.6 percent on the yen to around 74.00 to
be down 6 percent for the week. A Japanese holiday will make
markets even thinner on Friday.
Dollar/yen was a relative island of calm at 76.30 ,
courtesy of the threat of intervention.
