* Yen at 10-yr high on euro, dollar makes 8-mth peak

* Emerging market currencies hammered in rush from risk

* Hopes pinned on G20/IMF/World Bank meetings for action

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Sept 23 The dollar and yen held huge gains in Asia on Friday as investors capitulated to their fears and bailed out of crowded trades in commodities and growth-leveraged currencies for the perceived safety of Treasuries.

The yen surged to a 10-year peak on the euro around 104.00 while the ICE dollar index jumped 1.4 percent to 78.455, its highest since January.

Dealers said some investors were rushing to take profits where they could to cover losses elsewhere, while others just decided to take their money home to preserve capital.

Fears of a global slowdown and a loss of confidence in policy makers drove the panic, which risks becoming self-fulfilling if businesses and consumers take fright and stop spending.

All eyes were now on meetings of the G20, World Bank and IMF in Washington for any sign that nations could set aside their differences and agree on real coordinated action.

As one trader said: "A communique just won't cut it this time".

"If there is a hope, it's that it usually takes a crisis to get these guys (policymakers) to act," he added. "This carnage in markets might convince them of the gravity of the situation."

Losses were widespread in any trade that was remotely risky. The S&P 500 shed 3.2 percent while copper sank 7.5 percent and the CRB commodity index a whopping 4.4 percent.

The rush to the long-end of the Treasury curve in turn drove 30-year yields down to 2.80 percent, the lowest since January 2009 and a drop of 40 basis points in just two days.

The euro shed 1 percent on the dollar to $1.3480 , though oddly was not as badly hit as some others. Sterling lost 1.6 percent to $1.5362 and the dollar even managed to gain on the Swiss franc .

Yet all of that was small beer compared to the selloff in emerging and commodity currencies as investors desperately tried to exit very crowded trades.

Brazil and Peru were forced to step in to support their currencies , while many emerging Asian nations were struggling to slow steep falls in theirs.

The Korean won fell from 1,076 per dollar to 1,179 in just seven sessions and even the usually sedate Singapore dollar has lost 10 big figures in almost as many days.

"It's a rush for the exits," said the trader. "Investors spent 18 month building positions in these emerging markets and they're trying to get out of them in 18 hours."

He added there was a dearth of liquidity in many of these Asian currencies, so investors had sold the more liquid Australian dollar as a proxy. Japanese funds in particular were rumoured to be bailing out of everything from Asia to Latin America, and taking the money home.

As a result the Aussie sank 3 percent on the U.S. dollar to a low for the year at $0.9692, before steadying somewhat at $0.9763.

It fell 3.6 percent on the yen to around 74.00 to be down 6 percent for the week. A Japanese holiday will make markets even thinner on Friday.

Dollar/yen was a relative island of calm at 76.30 , courtesy of the threat of intervention. (Editing by Ed Davies)