* Euro pulls away from thursday's 8-mth low vs dollar
* Profit-taking and stops add to rise in euro
* Market players unimpressed by G20 communique
* Euro, risk currencies may falter if equities drop
(Releads with reaction to G20, updates prices)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Sept 23 The euro rose on
profit-taking on Friday after slipping to an eight-month low the
previous day, but its gains could prove fleeting with market
players left unimpressed by a G20 pledge to preserve financial
stability.
The euro climbed by as much as 0.8 percent earlier after
Jiji news agency reported that Group of 20 officials were
working toward an emergency statement, stirring hopes for action
to soothe jitters over the euro zone's debt crisis.
The G20 communique, however, contained no surprises and
market players said they were sceptical that the euro, or risk
currencies like the Australian dollar, would enjoy a sustained
bounce.
"There is nothing new, nothing substantial where we can
grasp and say 'this is good, now we can put on some risk again.'
I don't think it changes the bigger picture," said Jesper
Bargmann, Asia head of G11 spot FX for RBS in Singapore.
Profit-taking of short-term, short-risk positions have given
a lift to the euro and risk currencies such as the Australian
dollar so far on Friday, but those gains could prove
short-lived, he said.
"We are seeing some profit-taking but we're nowhere
near anything that looks like a real recovery," he said. "If we
see global stock markets start to slip again I think we will see
kiwi, Australian dollar, euro/dollar sell-off again."
Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20
economies pledged on Thursday to prevent Europe's debt crisis
from undermining banks and financial markets, and said the euro
zone's rescue fund would be bolstered, adding that they would
take all steps needed to calm the stresses wracking the global
financial system.
In addition to profit-taking, traders said the euro and the
Australian dollar's rise gained momentum due to stop-loss bids.
The euro rose 0.4 percent from late U.S. trading on Thursday
to $1.3521 , having bounced off an eight-month low of
$1.3384 hit the previous day on trading platform EBS.
The Australian dollar climbed 0.5 percent to $0.9797
. On Thursday, it had slid to as low as $0.9692, its
lowest in nearly 10 months.
"CLEAR DISAPPOINTMENT"
The U.S. dollar and the yen had rallied on Thursday as
investors succumbed to fears and bailed out of crowded trades in
commodities and growth-leveraged currencies.
Dealers said some investors were rushing to take profits
where they could to cover losses elsewhere, while others just
decided to take their money home to preserve capital.
Fears of a global slowdown and a loss of confidence in
policy makers drove the panic, which risks becoming
self-fulfilling if businesses and consumers take fright and stop
spending.
Todd Elmer, currency strategist for Citi in Singapore, said
the outcome of the G20 meeting was a "clear disappointment".
"I think there was some expectation in the market that they
would signal concrete action or immediate coordinated steps but
that language of their statement sticks very much to what we've
heard from them in the past," Elmer said.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see the slight bounce we have
seen in the euro and other risky assets this morning start to
unwind," he added.
The yen and the dollar dipped against other major
currencies, taking a breather after having rallied the previous
day.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value against
a basket of currencies, stood at 78.207 , having backed
off a seven-month high of 78.798 reached a day ago.
Thursday's rally in the dollar index had stalled just above
the 200-week moving average at 78.758, and a clear breach of
that resistance could set the dollar index up for more gains.
The yen pulled back from a 10-year high struck versus the
euro the previous day. The euro rose 0.4 percent against the yen
to 103.09 yen , having bounced back from Thursday's
trough of 102.211 yen, euro/yen's lowest in more than 10 years.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by
Kavita Chandran)