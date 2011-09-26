* Euro off 8-month trough vs USD & decade low vs yen
* Market talking of possible Japan intervention this week
* Parliamentary votes on EFSF, Greek austerity still loom
By Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY, Sept 27 The euro held gains in early
Asia on Tuesday, following a sudden turnaround in investor mood
from extreme skepticism to tentative optimism that Europe was
really putting a plan together to deal with its debt and banking
crisis.
The euro was last at $1.3516 , having rallied from an
eight-month low of $1.3360 on Monday. It was steady against the
yen at 103.17 , having bounced from a fresh decade low
at 101.90 yen.
A steady drip feed of reports about how euro zone
authorities were considering bolder steps to tackle their
problems lifted the mood, though many hurdles lie ahead.
CNBC said one plan involves setting up a special purpose
vehicle to buy distressed debt from banks and issuing them with
new paper that could be exchanged with the European Central Bank
(ECB).
While an ECB official confirmed the 440 billion euros-EFSF
would likely be increased, another ECB member also hinted at a
coming rate cut and extended lending operations
.
"Markets are getting more confident around some action plan
in Europe, which is positive, but on the other side, markets are
also looking for more policy easing from the ECB, which is
negative," said Greg Gibbs, currency strategist at RBS in
Sydney.
"The combination of both will leave the euro caught in the
middle somewhere."
For now support is found at $1.3470, ahead of a more solid
floor at $1.3430-40, while resistance is seen at $1.3585, then
$1.3630.
The euro zone is still facing plenty of hurdles, including
votes this week in Finland and Germany on the earlier EFSF
structure. The Greek government votes Tuesday on new austerity
measures needed to secure aid.
However, talk of the new action plan seemed enough to ease
the ultra-bearishness of investors and trigger a rebound in
riskier assets such as commodities and stocks.
Copper had an amazing day, ending up 2 percent higher after
crashing more than 6 percent at one stage.
Risk currencies also had a wild ride with the Aussie
bouncing back to $0.9838, from a 10-month trough of
$0.9622.
The dollar index edged down 0.35 percent to 78.088,
after hitting an eight-month peak of 78.863.
The dollar remained stuck against the yen at 76.36 ,
though traders reported growing talk Japan could intervene this
week ahead of the end of their financial half-year. The yen has
gained nearly 6 percent so far this year.
Early Tuesday, Japan's government said it wants to bring
forward steps to ease the pain some companies feel from a
stronger yen and enact the measures before it completes an extra
budget to fund reconstruction spending.
