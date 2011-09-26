* Euro knocked lower by Asmussen comments, FT story
* Uncertainty about fresh EU steps also dampens risk
appetite
* Euro/yen close to decade low, implied vols soar
* Long-term players, props spotted selling euro
* Dlr/yen down on selling by Tokyo exporters
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Sept 26 The euro dropped sharply on
Monday, moving towards an eight-month low hit last week, as
riskier assets were hammered across the board with markets
waiting for more details on fresh efforts from European
officials to tackle the debt crisis there.
The euro started cautiously higher, bobbing up to $1.3585
amid reports that the E.U. leaders were considering beefing up
the European Financial Stability Fund and new measures to
ring-fence debt-ridden Greece, Portugal and
Ireland.
But that was short-lived as Asian bourses opened sharply
lower and emerging economy currencies, like the Korean won
, suffered more substantial losses.
"We believe this type of plan would be seen as a credible
solution to the crisis," said Warren Hogan, chief economist at
ANZ Bank in Sydney.
"However, this plan is still only in the 'rumour' stage, and
it may face some tough hurdles in order to be passed by all EU
authorities, indeed headlines are already suggesting some German
dissent."
German deputy finance minister Joerg Asmussen said Greece
will probably have to wait beyond a key meeting early next month
for a decision on an urgently needed bailout.
The common European currency dropped 0.5 percent to $1.3429
, with some proprietary accounts and long-term investors
spotted among the sellers, pushing it close to an eight-month
low of $1.3384 plumbed last Thursday.
Support for the euro is at $1.3418, with major resistance at
$1.3585.
A Financial Times report that euro zone officials are
waiting for the ratification of the July 21 action plan by the
German Bundestag this week, before starting serious talks on
increasing the rescue fund's firepower or asking for a bigger
writedown in private sector holdings of Greek debt was also
cited by traders.
The euro skidded 0.6 percent against the yen, changing hands
at 102.57 , a stone's throw from a decade low of
102.211 yen.
Implied volatilities on euro/yen soared after option
barriers below 103 yen were triggered with more triggers looming
at 102, 101.80 and 101.50 yen.
Option traders, thinking that a fall in spot euro/yen below
100 yen is inevitable, are buying euro/yen puts to prepare
themselves for trigger of barriers below 102 yen, with 1-month
euro/yen volatilities up to 20 pct , their highest
since the days after the so-called flash crash in May last year.
Risk reversal spreads stand at 6.25/8.25 pct in favour of
euro/yen puts, the highest since early 2009.
News reports over the weekend suggested concern now appeared
to be turning towards protecting the banking system and
preventing contagion through enhancing the 440 billion euro-EFSF
more than rescuing Greece.
Indeed, as the idea of a Greek default has gained pace,
there is talk international authorities were working on a plan
towards a "managed default" for Greece some time around the next
G20 meeting in Paris in November.
At the same time, the European Central Bank (ECB) would
likely reinstate a one-year lending facility to shore up banks,
while intensifying recession fears could force the ECB to cut
rates at its next meeting on Oct 6.
"The lurch lower in risk appetite can only reflect a growing
fear that policymakers will be incapable of acting in time or
with sufficient potency to turn things around," said Hervé
Goulletquer, analyst at Credit Agricole.
"Given so much hinges on restoring confidence, not just of
financial markets but of all economic agents, this trauma and
the associated grim headlines risk tipping the global economy
over the edge."
S&P's warning that Europe's plans to ramp up its fight
against the crisis could result in credit downgrades also
dampened investor's fragile enthusiasm.
The major beneficiary of outflows from less liquid
currencies, the dollar, edged up against a basket of major
currencies , resuming its ascent towards a seven-month
high above 78.798. It last changed hands at 78.549.
But the greenback nudged 0.2 percent lower versus the yen on
selling from Japanese exporters. It last changed hands at 76.42
yen , not far from an all-time low of 75.94 yen.
The Australian dollar was steady around 0.9775 ,
with its next support level at the Sept 23 low of $0.9669 and
then the 50 percent retracement of the year's low/high at
$0.9571. Resistance is seen around $0.9867, then $0.9927.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo and Cecile
Lefort in Sydney; Editing by Joseph Radford)