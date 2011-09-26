* Uncertainty about fresh EU steps hurt euro, risk appetite

* Euro/yen at decade low, implied volatilities soar

* Long-term, proprietary players spotted selling euro (Recasts, adds details, changes dateline PVS TOKYO)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Sept 26 The euro fell to an eight-month trough versus the dollar and a decade low on the yen on Monday as investors dumped the common currency and riskier assets on doubts over whether a credible plan to rescue the region from the debt crisis can be put together quickly.

The euro fell to $1.3360 against the dollar and slid past the 102 yen mark to a decade low of 101.946 against the safe-haven yen with real money investors, long term investors and proprietary accounts all liquidating positions.

It was last trading 0.5 percent down on the day at $1.3420 with offers above $1.3430 and many looking to sell on a bounce.

"There is a fair bit of healthy scepticism about the news flow that has emerged during the weekend with a lot of talk and very little decisions," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS Global Banking.

"The market still wants clarity and there is very little of that. Until then we see the euro drifting lower against the dollar."

The euro started the week cautiously higher, bobbing up to $1.3585 amid reports that EU leaders were considering beefing up the European Financial Stability Fund and new measures to ring-fence debt-ridden Greece, Portugal and Ireland.

But that was short-lived, with investors cool about the latest moves amid deep differences over whether the European Central Bank should commit more of its massive resources to shore up Europe's banks and help struggling member countries.

As a result, safe-haven assets were supported, while stocks and higher-yielding currencies like the Australian dollar were sold off.

Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed speculators had raised their net short euro positions to 79,460 contracts in the week to Sept. 20 from 54,459 contracts a week earlier. At the same time, with speculators favouring the dollar's liquidity, bullish bets on the greenback were at their highest since June last year. .

The dollar index was up 0.3 percent at 78.72, not far from a seven-month high of 78.863 struck earlier on Monday.

Traders said the euro was also weighed down by a Financial Times report that euro zone officials are waiting for ratification of the July 21 action plan by the German Bundestag this week before starting serious talks on increasing the rescue fund's firepower.

The euro fell nearly 0.9 percent against the yen, changing hands at 102.43. Option traders expecting a fall in spot euro/yen below 100 yen are buying euro/yen puts to prepare for the triggering of barriers below 102 yen.

One-month euro/yen volatilities rose to 20 percent , their highest since the days after the 'flash crash' in May last year.

Risk reversal spreads stood at 6.25/8.25 percent in favour of euro/yen puts, the highest since early 2009.

EFFECTIVE AND TIMELY PLAN

Analysts said an effective and timely plan which is able to stem the escalating euro-zone sovereign debt crisis is required and the G-20 meetings over the weekend failed to provide that. With the advanced economies heading towards recession, policymakers did not have much time on their side.

Indeed, as the idea of a Greek default has gained pace, there is talk international authorities were working on a plan towards a "managed default" for Greece some time around the next G20 meeting in Paris in November.

At the same time, the European Central Bank would likely reinstate a one-year lending facility to shore up banks, while intensifying recession fears could force the ECB to cut rates at its next meeting on Oct 6.

"The lurch lower in risk appetite can only reflect a growing fear that policymakers will be incapable of acting in time or with sufficient potency to turn things around," said Hervé Goulletquer, analyst at Credit Agricole.

"Given so much hinges on restoring confidence, not just of financial markets but of all economic agents, this trauma and the associated grim headlines risk tipping the global economy over the edge."

S&P's warning that Europe's plans to ramp up its fight against the crisis could result in credit downgrades also dampened investor's fragile enthusiasm.

The greenback slipped 0.4 percent lower versus the yen on selling from Japanese exporters. It last changed hands at 76.26 yen , not far from an all-time low of 75.94 yen.

The Australian dollar fell 1.11 percent to 0.9675 , having fallen past support level at the Sept 23 low of $0.9669 to hit a 10-month low of $0.9622. (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)