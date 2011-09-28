* Japan exporters and fund repatriation support yen

* Euro steadies as market takes breather from volatility

* Parliamentary votes on EFSF still ahead, Bernanke speaks

By Masayuki Kitano and Cecile Lefort

SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Sept 28 The euro was steady versus the dollar on Wednesday, holding above an eight-month low hit earlier this week, as investors clung to hopes European leaders were making progress on a major debt deal, even if it was behind the scenes.

The yen rose as Japanese exporters sold dollars and euros ahead of the quarter-end and Japan's financial half-year. Traders also cited euro selling by Japanese investors repatriating proceeds gained from coupon payments on their foreign bond holdings.

The euro was trading steady at $1.3585, having climbed as far as $1.3669 at one stage overnight. The common currency has still lost 5.5 percent so far this month but is off an eight-month low of $1.3360 hit on Monday.

It fell 0.5 percent against the yen to 103.97 yen , paring some of the previous day's gains, when it climbed 1.1 percent. The euro had hit a decade-low versus the yen near 101.95 earlier in the week.

In addition to yen-buying flows ahead of the quarter-end and the end of the first half of Japan's fiscal year, profit-taking was likely weighing on euro/yen as well, said Tsutomu Soma, senior manager at Okasan Securities' foreign securities department in Tokyo.

"There seems to be a fear among market players that it (euro/yen) will head lower, and so they are eager to sell into any bounce," Soma said.

Disagreements, particularly from Germany which is not that enthused about expanding the 440 billion euros-EFSF fund, may weigh heavily on an already fragile sentiment.

Traders cited a Financial Times report that a split had opened over Greece's bailout terms, in a clear reminder of the many hurdles laying ahead for euro zone officials. Dealers suspect the bounce was merely a temporary correction ahead of a fresh wave of risk aversion.

"Today's rebound could easily give way at some point," said ANZ in a research note.

"We saw a late reversal of some of last night's big risk on moves on reports that European leaders were not completely united on the planned policy response."

Offers in the euro were seen around $1.3620 to $1.3650 and after that at $1.3710, while stop-loss bids were said to be lurking in the $1.3670 to $1.3680 area.

Technically, as long as the euro was stuck below $1.3670/1.3710 resistance the risk was for a break of $1.3540/.50 support and, more importantly, $1.3470 for a move to new lows in the $1.3250/00 area.

Finland will vote on the enlargement of the EU rescue fund, EFSF, agreed back in July later on Wednesday, while Germany's parliament votes on Thursday.

The Australian dollar held steady at $0.9892 , having backed away from the previous day's high of $0.9986. It struck a 10-month trough of $0.9622 earlier in the week.

The U.S. dollar fell 0.4 percent against the yen to 76.53 , not far from a record low of 75.941 yen hit in August on trading platform EBS.

There has been some speculation that Japan could intervene this week ahead of the end of its financial half-year, to offer some relief to Japanese exporters, which have been stung by the dollar's 5.8 percent drop versus the yen so far in 2011.

Soma at Okasan Securities said that while yen-selling intervention may be a possibility, it would probably only happen if moves in the yen turned particularly violent.

"If the dollar falls below its record low near 75.95 yen, triggers some stops and the move becomes volatile, I think there is the possibility of another one-off intervention," he said.

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gives a speech at 2100 GMT and might offer some reaction to the market's mostly negative response to last week's Operation Twist.

