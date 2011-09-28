* Euro weakness seen until Germany votes on bailout fund

* Month & quarter-end flows sway euro

* Markets wary of yen intervention

By Cecile Lefort

SYDNEY, Sept 29 The euro was under modest pressure in Asia on Thursday on profit taking and squaring of positions following a large three-day rally, with investors still worried about the European debt crisis ahead of a crucial vote in Germany.

The euro was hovering at $1.3531, having climbed as far as $1.3690 at one stage, only to fade as the mood on Wall Street turned south following the extension of short-selling bans in some European nations.

The common currency, which dived to an eight-month trough of $1.3360 on Monday, has managed to pare some of its recent heavy losses, but is still down nearly 6 percent this month.

It was steady against the yen at 103.64 , having bounced from a decade low at 101.90 yen earlier in the week.

Month and quarter-end flows have largely dominated price action with U.S. firms and speculators selling the currency, while central banks were buying it.

News that Finland voted in favour of expanding the powers of the euro zone bailout fund, agreed in July, is one step forward in helping combat the region's debt crisis, though it is tiny as the measure has to be approved by every parliament of the area.

It's Germany's turn on Thursday-Friday and investors are growing nervous due to infighting in the country's ruling coalition. With the main opposition supporting the measure, it should pass comfortably. A failed vote would be a major surprise and hamper the bloc's ability to prevent a Greek.

"You would suspect weakness until Germany votes, given that it is the big guy that has to fund it," said Gavin Stacey, head of Australia and New Zealand research at Barclays Capital.

"The euro is most likely to continue its trend deterioration until it gets really bad, forcing a resolution to come," he said.

The Euro remains short of the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the $1.3937/$1.3360 move at $1.3715 which is a key resistance level. Support is found at $1.3475/85, the 61.8 percent of the $1.3360/1.3690 move.

The dollar index edged up 0.3 percent to 78.063, off an eight-month peak of 78.863 struck on Monday.

The dollar was steady against the yen at 76.54 , with investors alert for Japanese intervention ahead of the end of their financial half-year. The yen has gained 5.7 percent so far this year.

Markets ignored surprisingly upbeat U.S. data showing healthy core durable goods orders. Companies have not retreated on investment, despite the ructions in markets, suggesting some upside risk to economic growth in the third quarter.

Japan is due to release CPI and retail trade on Thursday. (Editing by Wayne Cole)