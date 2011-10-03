* Greek debt default fears slam risk appetite, bank shares
* Yen, USD benefit most as traders dump euro, commodity
currencies
* Australia interest rate decision eyed, seen steady
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Oct 4 The yen hovered at a 10-year peak
against the euro in Asia on Tuesday and held firm against the
dollar as fears of a Greek debt default prompted a massive
flight to safety that offset worries about yen-weakening
intervention by Japan.
The dollar also benefited from a rush to Treasuries, rising
to its highest level in over eight months against a basket of
major currencies. At the same time, yields on 30-year U.S. bonds
plunged 19 basis points to 2.72 percent.
Despite ever deeper cost-cutting measures, Greece admitted
on Monday that it will miss its fiscal deficit target this year,
sparking fresh doubts over a planned second international
bailout.
"The market has started the new quarter with more concerns
over the global financial system and the ability of authorities
to contain the increasing sense of doom over the European
financial system," said Greg Gibbs, strategist at RBS in Sydney.
The euro fell below $1.3200 for the first time since
January 13, and last stood at $1.3191. The slide below $1.3240
has opened up the way towards $1.3000, where large option
barriers are tipped, traders said.
Against the yen, the euro was at 101.18 yen ,
having plumbed a decade low around 100.71.
"Greece's acknowledgement that it will miss its deficit
targets for this year and next year has rekindled doubts about a
potential debt default by the nation and its fallout," said
Samarjit Shankar, managing director of global FX strategy at BNY
Mellon in Boston.
"Not surprisingly, global portfolio managers remain in
defensive mode, preferring to park their funds in safer haven
assets such as U.S. and Japanese fixed income instruments."
They also chose to ignore surprisingly upbeat readings on
U.S. manufacturing and auto sales, which should have calmed
fears the country was slipping back into recession.
All these moves underpinned the U.S. dollar, which jumped to
79.696 against a basket of major currencies, reaching
highs not seen since January 13.
The dollar, though, slightly underperformed the yen,
slipping to 76.57 from a high of 77.26. But the decline
was mild, with traders all too aware of the danger of
yen-weakening intervention by Japanese authorities.
"I'd imagine there would be a very high chance of
intervention if it broke through 76.00," RBS's Gibbs added.
Commodity currencies were among the hardest hit with the
Australian dollar skidding to one-year lows around $0.9511
.
The Aussie last stood at $0.9536, testing strong daily
support at $0.9535/40. Traders said a convincing break would
target the base of the weekly cloud at $0.9325.
The immediate focus for the Australian market is the outcome
of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) policy meeting due at
0330 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the RBA to sit pat
on interest rates. See
(Editing by Wayne Cole)