By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Oct 4 The yen hovered at a 10-year peak against the euro in Asia on Tuesday and held firm against the dollar as fears of a Greek debt default prompted a massive flight to safety that offset worries about yen-weakening intervention by Japan.

The dollar also benefited from a rush to Treasuries, rising to its highest level in over eight months against a basket of major currencies. At the same time, yields on 30-year U.S. bonds plunged 19 basis points to 2.72 percent.

Despite ever deeper cost-cutting measures, Greece admitted on Monday that it will miss its fiscal deficit target this year, sparking fresh doubts over a planned second international bailout.

"The market has started the new quarter with more concerns over the global financial system and the ability of authorities to contain the increasing sense of doom over the European financial system," said Greg Gibbs, strategist at RBS in Sydney.

The euro fell below $1.3200 for the first time since January 13, and last stood at $1.3191. The slide below $1.3240 has opened up the way towards $1.3000, where large option barriers are tipped, traders said.

Against the yen, the euro was at 101.18 yen , having plumbed a decade low around 100.71.

"Greece's acknowledgement that it will miss its deficit targets for this year and next year has rekindled doubts about a potential debt default by the nation and its fallout," said Samarjit Shankar, managing director of global FX strategy at BNY Mellon in Boston.

"Not surprisingly, global portfolio managers remain in defensive mode, preferring to park their funds in safer haven assets such as U.S. and Japanese fixed income instruments."

They also chose to ignore surprisingly upbeat readings on U.S. manufacturing and auto sales, which should have calmed fears the country was slipping back into recession.

All these moves underpinned the U.S. dollar, which jumped to 79.696 against a basket of major currencies, reaching highs not seen since January 13.

The dollar, though, slightly underperformed the yen, slipping to 76.57 from a high of 77.26. But the decline was mild, with traders all too aware of the danger of yen-weakening intervention by Japanese authorities.

"I'd imagine there would be a very high chance of intervention if it broke through 76.00," RBS's Gibbs added.

Commodity currencies were among the hardest hit with the Australian dollar skidding to one-year lows around $0.9511 .

The Aussie last stood at $0.9536, testing strong daily support at $0.9535/40. Traders said a convincing break would target the base of the weekly cloud at $0.9325.

The immediate focus for the Australian market is the outcome of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) policy meeting due at 0330 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the RBA to sit pat on interest rates. See (Editing by Wayne Cole)