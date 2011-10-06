* Euro off 9-mth trough vs USD, near May peak vs Swissie

* Mkt split on chances for ECB rate cut, lending plan

* Stops at 1.3400-1.3450 could be taken out if no ECB cut -trader

* BOE also meets amid talk of more QE

* Malta delays ratification of EU bailout fund

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Oct 6 The euro was steady against the dollar on Thursday as uncertainty gripped markets ahead of an ECB meeting which could see rates cut or the rebirth of long-term lending to banks, while Europe's efforts to solve its debt crisis and solid U.S. data provided tentative support for riskier assets.

The euro, last at $1.3345 , rebounded late in the U.S. session after Germany said it would help its own banks if necessary and opened the possibility of using a regional bailout fund to strengthen the euro zone banking system.

Investor focus now shifts squarely to the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting, whose outcome -- due at 1145 GMT -- seems increasingly uncertain.

The ECB has been widely expected to keep rates unchanged at 1.5 percent, but calls for a cut have grown louder amid signs the euro zone economy is deteriorating further and as Greek default fears weigh heavily on confidence in the bloc's banks.

"Inflation fears may not allow the ECB to cut rates, but we're bound to see some form of support for Europe's banking system -- and that should help the euro rise," said Katsunori Kitakura, chief dealer at Chuo Mitsui Trust and Banking.

Kitakura cited measures such as more liquidity, bringing back the ECB's 12-month tender last used at the end of 2009, and, possibly, the resurrection of its programme for buying covered bonds.

In a Reuters survey taken last week, 56 out of 75 economists said they expected the ECB to hold rates this time around, though 13 saw a 25 basis points cut and 7 predicted a 50 bp cut.

JP Morgan Chase is forecasting a drastic 50 basis point cut by the ECB saying the bank's move to "balanced" inflation risk at the last meeting came sooner than expected especially since the "inflation hump" is far from over.

"Because the market remains split in its views on what the ECB should do, it's hard to say to what extent any move is already priced in the euro," said a trader for a Japanese bank.

He added that if there is no cut the euro would jump to take out stop losses looming between $1.3400 and $1.3450.

A decisive break above that level could pave the way for a correction towards the 38.2 percent retracement of the $1.4550-$1.3145 move at $1.3680.

The single currency has lost about 10 percent against the dollar since that late August peak at $1.4550, but stands well-off a nine-month trough of $1.3144 struck this week.

RISKS LOOM

Despite some potential for a corrective rebound, there are plenty of events that could send the euro lower again.

Belgium and France are expecting to finalise the rescue of troubled lender Dexia by Thursday so the board can vote, but there have been some disagreements over details of the plan as the two countries have tried to defend their respective national interests.

The Netherlands votes on widening the role of the EFSF euro zone bailout fund, as agreed by European leaders in July, a move considered crucial for stabilising financial markets.

No impact on the euro was seen after Malta delayed ratification of the eurozone's rescue fund after a former prime minister raised legal objections to the text of a resolution presented to parliament.

The single currency hovered around 1.2329 Swiss francs , having hit its highest since May on Wednesday.

The Bank of England (BOE) also meets on Thursday amid talk it may open the way for more quantitative easing.

HIGHLY CONCERNED

With markets highly concerned about the threat of a systemic shock in Europe, they barely took notice of another round of better-than-expected U.S. data showing the economy is still growing, albeit slowly.

The recent flow of data suggests fears of recession in the U.S. and a hard landing in China are possibly overdone. A good number from Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls could set the stage for a rally in risk assets.

The dollar index came off a nine-month peak of 79.838 earlier in the week to last trade at 79.007. It was steady against the yen at 76.84 , off a three-week peak of 77.26 struck on Monday.

The improvement in risk sentiment saw commodity currencies rally, with the Australian dollar gaining more than 1 percent and hugging most of those gains later in Thursday trade. It last changed hands at $0.9633 from an offshore peak of $0.9676. The Aussie has lost nearly 10 percent in September. (Additional reporting by Cecile Lefort in Sydney; Editing by Joseph Radford)