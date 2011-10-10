* Euro rises after Germany, France pledge to recap banks
* Single currency's rise extends on short-covering
* Trading thin due to Japan holiday
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Oct 10 The euro rose on Monday,
buoyed by a flurry of short-covering after leaders of Germany
and France promised a new comprehensive plan by the end of the
month to recapitalise euro zone banks.
The meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
French President Nicolas Sarkozy offered no details, but drew a
pledge to do what is necessary to shore up banks, settle the
Greek debt crisis and help growth in Europe, giving a gentle
boost to risk sentiment. .
Market players, however, remained cautious given the lack of
details and since EU leaders have promised several times before
to resolve the debt crisis, to no avail.
"The positive response could simply reflect the fact that
positioning is now more balanced following earlier risk
reduction," Todd Elmer, currency strategist at Citi in
Singapore, said in a research note.
"It looks unlikely that EUR gains can be sustained absent
further positive developments," he added.
The euro climbed 0.7 percent to $1.3475 , pulling
away from a nine-month low of $1.3145 hit last week on trading
platform EBS. The single currency's rise gained steam after
it breached hourly resistance at $1.3423.
Concrete steps to recapitalise euro zone banks
could offer some relief to the euro, which has been dogged by
mounting worries about the impact of the euro zone's debt crisis
on the European banking sector.
France, Belgium and Luxembourg agreed early on Monday a
rescue plan for Dexia bank, while other French banks have come
under intense pressure because of their exposure to Greece and
other weak European countries.
BNP Paribas and Societe Generale denied
they would seek to raise a combined 11 billion euros as part of
a broader European recapitalisation plan.
Market liquidity was lower than usual with Japan on
holiday, a factor that may have helped exaggerate the euro's
rise. Market positioning was another contributing factor,
traders said.
"On the open, Sydney ran the sell stops down through
Friday's lows in EUR/USD... So now that those orders are done,
path of least resistance is up I guess," said a U.S.-based
trader.
A trader for a major Japanese bank in Singapore said
short-covering helped fuel the euro's latest rise.
"When positions accumulate, various things can trigger
this type of short-covering," he said, adding that short
positions in the euro had increased on Friday, when Fitch cut
the credit ratings of Italy and Spain.
The pledge from Merkel and Sarkozy to come up with fresh
measures to solve the euro zone's debt crisis lent support to
equities and helped nudge the Australian dollar higher.
The Aussie dollar rose 0.7 percent to $0.9836 ,
pulling away from a one-year low of $0.9388 hit last week.
One risk for the euro and risky assets in general is the
fact that the next aid tranche for Greece is far from being a
done deal with the IMF indicating the nation is at a crossroads
and will need to implement "much stricter structural reforms"
than seen so far.
Athens could run out of cash as soon as mid-November without
the new 8 billion euro aid installment, increasing the risk of a
default that would drag the region deeper into a debt crisis
already shaking financial markets worldwide.
The dollar held steady against the yen at 76.74 yen
in light trading with Tokyo players away on holiday.
(Additional reporting by Cecile Lefort and Reuters FX analyst
Krishna Kumar in Sydney; Editing by Kim Coghill)