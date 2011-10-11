* Euro faces major resistance at $1.3680/90 after jump

* Aussie dips, faces resistance right above parity

* Euro may see short-covering but sustained bounce unlikely

* Bids for euro cited near $1.36, offers above $1.37

* Emerging Asian currencies show signs of stabilisation (Updates levels, adds comments)

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, Oct 11 The euro on Tuesday clung to the previous day's huge gains after hopes for a new EU debt plan sparked a correction in a deeply bearish market, though sentiment remains fragile as European leaders have disappointed many times before.

The euro, which on Monday surged 2 percent for its biggest daily percentage gain in 15 months, held steady at $1.3642 .

Monday's rally followed an Franco-German pledge on Sunday that they would do what is necessary to shore up banks, settle the Greek crisis and help growth in Europe.

Market players said the single currency could rise further in the near term given a recent build-up in short euro positions, but added that a sustained rebound was unlikely.

"An image of the euro falling without limit is receding, but unless there is some kind of fundamental solution, a clear break above $1.40 will probably be difficult," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.

"There could be some short-covering for a while, in the wake of its selloff," Okagawa said.

Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows that currency speculators increased their net short positions in the euro to 82,697 contracts in the week ended Oct. 4, the biggest in four months.

A trader for a European bank in Singapore said the euro still looked well bid with bids mainly near $1.3600, although offers were accumulating at levels above $1.3700.

Major resistance for the euro is found at $1.3680-90, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of the $1.4550/$1.3145 move and the Sept. 28 trend high. A clear break above $1.3700 targets $1.3845.

Dealers were surprised by the scale of the reaction to the Franco-German pledge, given EU leaders have disappointed many times in the past.

"Unfortunately, Europe has a history of delivering far too little far too late," said Robert Rennie, chief currency strategist at Westpac.

"Europe doesn't have the political will, the cohesion and the sense of what needs to be done."

He said the rally was temporary and that he would be looking to sell the euro into strength, which means in the $1.365-$1.385 range.

AUSSIE FACES RESISTANCE

Investors were looking for an excuse to price out bad news that has gripped markets since September. While there is little doubt the problems in Europe will resurface at some stage, recent economic data was better than feared, reducing the danger of a global recession,

In a sign that emerging Asian currencies were starting to stabilise after their sell-off in September, the spread between one-month non-deliverable dollar/rupiah forwards and onshore outright forwards dipped back into minus and returned to levels last seen in early September, just before a selloff in emerging Asian currencies gained steam.

The spread had ballooned to a peak of plus 605 points on Sept 22, as dollar/rupiah NDFs surged on buying from offshore investors looking to hedge their rupiah exposure.

"The market has calmed down a lot and we are back to where we were right at the start of the market turmoil," said Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp's Okagawa. Financial markets overall, however, still seemed jittery, with dollar funding markets still showing signs of strain, he added.

The Australian dollar dipped 0.1 percent to $0.9981 , giving back a bit of its gains after climbing 2.4 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day rally since June 2010.

The Aussie faces stiff resistance looming at the broken trend line on its weekly charts around $1.0010-30 , and also at $1.0035 -- a 38.2% retracement of its slide from a $1.1081 high in late July to a $0.9388 trough plumbed in early October.

Traders will focus on voting in Slovakia on Tuesday, the only country among the bloc's 17 members that has yet to ratify changes to the euro zone's 440-billion-euro bailout fund. Any delay on passing the legislation could affect sentiment toward the euro. Malta gave its backing on Monday .

The dollar held steady at 76.68 yen , still not far from a record low near 75.95 yen struck in August. (Additional reporting by Cecile Lefort and Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar in Sydney and Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)