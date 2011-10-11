* Euro faces major resistance at $1.3680/90 after jump
* Aussie dips, faces resistance right above parity
* Euro may see short-covering but sustained bounce unlikely
* Bids for euro cited near $1.36, offers above $1.37
* Emerging Asian currencies show signs of stabilisation
(Updates levels, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Oct 11 The euro on Tuesday clung to
the previous day's huge gains after hopes for a new EU debt plan
sparked a correction in a deeply bearish market, though
sentiment remains fragile as European leaders have disappointed
many times before.
The euro, which on Monday surged 2 percent for its
biggest daily percentage gain in 15 months, held steady at
$1.3642 .
Monday's rally followed an Franco-German pledge on Sunday
that they would do what is necessary to shore up banks, settle
the Greek crisis and help growth in Europe.
Market players said the single currency could rise further
in the near term given a recent build-up in short euro
positions, but added that a sustained rebound was unlikely.
"An image of the euro falling without limit is receding, but
unless there is some kind of fundamental solution, a clear break
above $1.40 will probably be difficult," said Satoshi Okagawa,
senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation in Singapore.
"There could be some short-covering for a while, in the wake
of its selloff," Okagawa said.
Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission shows that currency speculators increased their net
short positions in the euro to 82,697 contracts in the week
ended Oct. 4, the biggest in four months.
A trader for a European bank in Singapore said the euro
still looked well bid with bids mainly near $1.3600, although
offers were accumulating at levels above $1.3700.
Major resistance for the euro is found at $1.3680-90, the
38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of the $1.4550/$1.3145 move
and the Sept. 28 trend high. A clear break above $1.3700 targets
$1.3845.
Dealers were surprised by the scale of the reaction to the
Franco-German pledge, given EU leaders have disappointed many
times in the past.
"Unfortunately, Europe has a history of delivering far too
little far too late," said Robert Rennie, chief currency
strategist at Westpac.
"Europe doesn't have the political will, the cohesion and
the sense of what needs to be done."
He said the rally was temporary and that he would be looking
to sell the euro into strength, which means in the $1.365-$1.385
range.
AUSSIE FACES RESISTANCE
Investors were looking for an excuse to price out bad news
that has gripped markets since September. While there is little
doubt the problems in Europe will resurface at some stage,
recent economic data was better than feared, reducing the danger
of a global recession,
In a sign that emerging Asian currencies were starting to
stabilise after their sell-off in September, the spread between
one-month non-deliverable dollar/rupiah forwards
and onshore outright forwards dipped back into minus
and returned to levels last seen in early September, just before
a selloff in emerging Asian currencies gained steam.
The spread had ballooned to a peak of plus 605 points on
Sept 22, as dollar/rupiah NDFs surged on buying from offshore
investors looking to hedge their rupiah exposure.
"The market has calmed down a lot and we are back to where
we were right at the start of the market turmoil," said Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corp's Okagawa. Financial markets overall,
however, still seemed jittery, with dollar funding markets still
showing signs of strain, he added.
The Australian dollar dipped 0.1 percent to $0.9981
, giving back a bit of its gains after climbing 2.4
percent on Monday, its biggest one-day rally since June 2010.
The Aussie faces stiff resistance looming at the broken
trend line on its weekly charts around $1.0010-30 , and
also at $1.0035 -- a 38.2% retracement of its slide from a
$1.1081 high in late July to a $0.9388 trough plumbed in early
October.
Traders will focus on voting in Slovakia on Tuesday, the
only country among the bloc's 17 members that has yet to ratify
changes to the euro zone's 440-billion-euro bailout fund. Any
delay on passing the legislation could affect sentiment toward
the euro. Malta gave its backing on Monday .
The dollar held steady at 76.68 yen , still not far
from a record low near 75.95 yen struck in August.
(Additional reporting by Cecile Lefort and Reuters FX analyst
Krishna Kumar in Sydney and Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo; Editing
by Richard Borsuk)