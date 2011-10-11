* Euro pauses after recent rally runs out of steam

* Slovak parliament rejects rescue fund expansion plan, for now

* Markets pin hopes on Oct 23 euro zone summit

* FOMC minutes in focus near term

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Oct 12 The euro struggled to make much headway early in Asia on Wednesday after the Slovak parliament rejected a plan to expand the euro zone rescue fund, crucial to containing Europe's spreading debt crisis.

Slovakia is the only euro zone country yet to approve the plan. But a re-vote expected later this week is likely to succeed with the main opposition party set to support the measure now that the government has resigned.

The euro last traded at $1.3644 versus $1.3636 late in New York, having gained nearly 4 percent in a week. It found strong resistance around $1.3700, but a break of the pivotal $1.3525 is needed to signal a resumption of the down move.

Against the yen, the euro was at 104.59 , also struggling to push through 105.00 after a one-week rally from just below 101.00 ran out of puff.

Still, hopes are mounting that euro zone authorities will detail a comprehensive strategy to fight the debt crisis at an EU summit on Oct. 23.

"Clearly there is a little bit more confidence that they will come up will up with something around the summit. There is much more stability than we have seen, the reaction to the Slovakia no-vote is pretty muted really," said Greg Gibbs, strategist at RBS in Sydney.

Another leg up in the euro in the lead up to the summit wouldn't be a surprise, traders said, but any disappointment could see the common currency quickly come under renewed pressure.

The dollar index was little changed at 77.632, having skidded from an 8-1/2 month peak of 79.838 set on Oct. 4. Versus the Japanese currency, the dollar was at 76.68 , trading in an ever-tightening range.

The danger of yen-weakening intervention by Japanese authorities have seen the dollar/yen pair stuck in a narrow range off a record low around 75.94 set in August.

Commodity currencies were also little changed with the Australian dollar facing stiff resistance around parity with the greenback. It last traded at $0.9959.

Investors are waiting for minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting due later on Wednesday. Barclays Capital analysts expect the minutes to show most policymakers continued to expect a rebound in growth in H2 relative to H1, but that risks remain skewed to the downside.

"We will also be paying close attention to how the committee's views on the inflation outlook have evolved," they wrote in a note.

"The majority continues to judge that spare capacity will put downward pressure on core inflation, but several members are likely to share our view that spare capacity is limited and will, therefore, be less convinced that core inflation will subside."

Traders said the U.S. Senate vote to pass legislation designed to press China to let its yuan currency rise in value was slightly negative for risk appetite, but unlikely to dominate market attention.

Washington and Beijing have exchanged heated remarks over this latest bill but analysts see little chance of passage. (Editing by Wayne Cole)