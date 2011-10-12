* Slovak parliament rejects rescue fund expansion plan, for
now
* EUR option barriers loom at $1.37, 105 yen; stops at
$1.3710
* Tokyo exporters sell EUR/JPY; insurers sell AUD/JPY
* Yuan bill by U.S. threatens to disrupt markets further
* Bounce in Shanghai stocks helps AUD, EUR off day's lows
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Oct 12 The euro dipped on Wednesday,
taking a break from its recent corrective rally made on hopes
for a solution to the debt crisis, with fragile risk sentiment
souring after the Slovak parliament rejected a plan to expand
the euro zone rescue fund.
But the euro and the Australian dollar managed to come off
intraday lows after a rebound in Shanghai stocks on talk that
the country's sovereign wealth fund has been supporting bank
shares.
The Slovakian main opposition party was likely to support
the rescue fund measure in another vote this week after the
government has resigned, but the twist has added to market
nervousness just as EU authorities are working on concrete steps
to avoid a wider contagion.
Sentiment was also hit by bickering between the United
States and China over a bill aimed at pressing Beijing to lift
the value of the yuan and a fall in U.S. stocks futures <0#es:>
after Alcoa's results highlighted the impact of Europe's debt
crisis on earnings.
"A few risk factors emerged overnight prompting investors to
sell riskier assets, but key support levels so far remain
intact, indicating that investors are waiting for more news from
Europe," said Teppei Ino, a currency analyst at the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Tokyo exporters took the opportunity to sell the euro
against the yen after the common currency had gained nearly 4
percent in the week, piling pressure on euro/dollar. Option
barriers reported at 105 yen and $1.37 in the pairs also helped
halt the recent rally.
The euro last changed hands 0.2 percent lower at $1.3617
, off an intraday trough of $1.3582.
Support is seen around $1.3520-25 -- the 50 percent
retracement of the $1.3346-1.3698 rally, while stop losses were
cited around $1.3710.
Against the yen, the euro was down 0.1 percent at 104.43
, off a 10-year low hit last week at 100.77 yen.
For the Australian currency, selling first emerged from
Japanese life insurers in Aussie/yen, pushing it down 0.4
percent versus the greenback to last trade at $0.9919 ,
above the strong technical support area of $0.9880-50.
Analysts stressed that euro price moves will likely be
subdued before the details of a comprehensive strategy to fight
the debt crisis are revealed at an EU summit on Oct. 23.
Banking and regulatory sources said on Tuesday that Europe's
banks would have to achieve a significantly stronger capital
position under a quick-fire regulatory health check and may need
to raise some 100 billion euros ($137 billion).
Traders said that for now they were waiting for a speech by
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, who is set to
propose a bank recapitalisation plan on Wednesday.
CHINA BILL
China urged the Obama administration and Congress to stymie
the U.S. yuan bill, warning the legislation passed by the Senate
could upset efforts to prop up the global economy.
The fate of the bill in the Republican-dominated House of
Representatives, however, remains unclear after critical
comments from senior Republicans and no clear stance taken by
President Barack Obama.
The dollar index gained to 77.76 on the day, but was
still some distance away from an 8-1/2 month peak of 79.838 set
on Oct. 4. Against the Japanese currency, the dollar was at
76.71 , trading in an ever-tightening range.
The danger of yen-weakening intervention by Japanese
authorities has seen the dollar/yen pair stuck in a narrow band
off a record low around 75.94 yen set in August.
In addition to Barosso, investors are waiting for minutes of
the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting due later on
Wednesday. Barclays Capital analysts expect the minutes to show
most policymakers continued to expect a rebound in growth in the
second half relative to the first half, but that risks remain
skewed to the downside.
"We will also be paying close attention to how the
committee's views on the inflation outlook have evolved," they
wrote in a note.
"The majority continues to judge that spare capacity will
put downward pressure on core inflation, but several members are
likely to share our view that spare capacity is limited and
will, therefore, be less convinced that core inflation will
subside."
