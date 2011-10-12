* Slovakia moves closer to approving rescue fund
* Euro holds near one-month high on dollar
* Commodity currencies jump as risk assets rally
SYDNEY, Oct 13 The euro stayed bid early in Asia
on Thursday, having jumped to a near one-month high on the
dollar as Europe took a step closer to shoring up its financial
rescue fund.
Investors also snapped up commodity currencies after
parties in Slovakia's fallen government struck a deal with the
opposition to ratify a plan to strengthen the rescue fund by
Friday.
The news sparked a general rush to riskier assets, driving
up global stocks and pushing benchmark U.S. yields to their
highest in six weeks. Traders cited short covering among what
had been very bearish positions, as well as buying by fund
managers that feared being left behind if the rally proved to be
long-lived.
The euro last traded at $1.3785 , having climbed as
high as $1.3833, a level representing the 38.2 percent
retracement of the fall from $1.4939 in May to $1.3144 in
October.
Against the yen, the common currency reached a one-month
high of 107.06 on a wave of short covering after
resistance at 105.00 was breached. It last stood at 106.42.
Traders said the euro may have further room to rise ahead of
a major EU summit on Oct. 23, where hopes are mounting that euro
zone authorities will unveil a comprehensive strategy to fight
the debt crisis.
"I want to give this risk-on move a bit more time. But we
have a history of Europe giving us far too little, far too
late," warned Robert Rennie, chief currency strategist at
Westpac Bank in Sydney.
"So I'm very conscious of the fact that coming to the G20
finance meeting this weekend and the leaders summit the
following weekend, I want to start selling the euro, the Aussie
and risk again."
Adding to the sense of urgency, the President of the
European Commission, Jose Manuel Barroso, said Europe needed to
take decisive action on Greece and outlined a broad plan to
contain the debt crisis.
Central to his proposal is the early introduction of the
European Stability Mechanism to replace the temporary EFSF
bailout scheme by mid-2012.
The rebound in the euro saw the dollar index slide to
a two-week low of 76.796. But the dollar outperformed the yen,
helping the currency pair break out of a slim range to hit a
one-month high of 77.48 yen . It was last at 77.21.
Commodity currencies were among the biggest gainers
overnight. The Australian dollar pierced resistance around
parity to hit a three-week high of $1.0208 . It was last
at $1.0143, having surged about two cents in the past 24 hours.
"The performance of AUD and NZD stands out in
particular, likely due to investors putting back long AUD and
NZD positions," said Barclays Capital analyst Yuki Sakasai.
"Given the sizable move in AUD and NZD, we think that
support from positioning may run out of steam and the sentiment
would return to be the main driver of risky currencies in the
near-term."
The market's immediate focus is China's trade data due at
around 0100 GMT, which is expected to show both export and
import growth slowed in September.
A stronger-than-expected reading would boost investor
confidence about a soft landing in the Chinese economy, while a
weaker outcome would add to worries about global growth.
In Australia, employment data is due at 0030 GMT. Forecasts
centre on a rise of 10,000 jobs. A weaker-than-expected outcome
would add to bets of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia
this year.
