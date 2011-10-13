* Spain, banks rating cuts shave third of a cent off euro
* Euro still on track for biggest weekly gain in 9 months
* Commodity currencies resilient, await China data
By Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY, Oct 14 The euro edged lower in Asia on
Friday after S&P cut Spain's ratings, but it still remained on
track for the biggest weekly rally since January.
The euro last traded at $1.3741 , having shed around
30 pips following Spain's downgrade to AA-minus on growth
concerns and risks faced by its banks.
Earlier, Fitch cut the ratings of UBS, Lloyd's Banking and
Royal Bank of Scotland. It also placed Barclays Bank, BNP
Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale on
watch negative.
Despite the pullback, the euro was still up 2.5 percent so
far this week, a gain that if maintained through Friday would
mark the strongest weekly performance since mid-January.
"The euro has had a pretty good run in the past week. It
started to run into key resistance levels and markets are
building a fair amount of expectations around the Oct. 23
Summit," said Greg Gibbs, strategist at RBS.
He doesn't see the flurry of ratings actions as having a
lasting negative impact on the euro.
"This is not a new story," he said.
The market's immediate focus is on China's inflation data at
around 0100 GMT, which is expected to show a slight dip to 6.1
percent in September, from 6.2 percent in August. A lower
reading would likely be risk positive as it would widen scope
for policy easing to support growth.
Investors also await a G20 preparatory meeting on Friday and
Saturday, though it is not expected to announce market-moving
statements. . The EU Summit will follow on Oct
23/24 ahead of a G20 meeting on Nov. 3.
Euro resistance is seen at this week's one-month peak of
$1.3833, a level representing the 38.2 percent retracement of
the fall from $1.4939 in May to $1.3144 in October. Support is
found at $1.3690.
Sentiment remains fragile as euro zone banks are still
vulnerable to a Greek default, despite a strengthened rescue
fund and EU's steps to ring fence lenders.
European Union officials said on Thursday weak banks may get
up to six months to bolster their balance sheets after a rapid
health check currently under way.
Adding to nervousness were comments by the European Central
Bank warning that any form of government debt write-down forcing
the private sector to take losses could damage the euro and the
bloc's banks.
Against the yen, the euro slipped to 105.63 yen ,
off a one-month high of 107.04 struck on Wednesday.
Risk currencies performed remarkably well, despite a
pullback in commodities. The Aussie was resilient at
$1.0155, having hit a one-month high of $1.0235 earlier in the
week.
The dollar fell to 76.88 yen, off a one-month high of
77.48 yen on Wednesday. The USD index was up 0.03 pct at
77.016.
(Editing by Wayne Cole)