By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, Oct 13 The euro edged higher on Thursday, hovering near a one-month high hit the previous day, with traders saying the single currency could eke out more gains in the near-term on short-covering, even if a sustained rally seems unlikely.

The Australian dollar hit a three-week high as strong jobs data prompted investors to scale back expectations for a cut in interest rates in the near term, but the currency's rise stalled right at resistance in the $1.0235 to $1.0239 area.

The yen inched higher as Japanese exporters sold dollars and cross/yen after the dollar and the euro both touched one-month peaks against the yen the previous day.

Market players said the euro and risky assets may have a little more room to rise due to the potential for further short-covering by investors that had taken very bearish positions, but were sceptical that there would be a sustained rally.

"I don't think all the trouble is over, but I think the market has been running short euro/dollar and we're seeing a clear-out," said Jesper Bargmann, Asia head of G11 spot FX for RBS in Singapore.

"There could be another 100 pips to the topside, but I am starting to look for levels to sell euro/dollar again. I think that negative news will have more effect now when people have cleared out their short positions," he said.

Overall, the euro will probably be stuck in range until a G20 summit in early November, Bargmann said, adding that the top of that range was likely to be near the euro's current levels.

The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.3799 . The single currency had touched a one-month high of $1.3834 on Wednesday on trading platform EBS, its rise having gained steam after breaching an option barrier at $1.3700 and triggering stop-loss bids.

Traders said the euro may have further room to rise ahead of a major EU summit on Oct. 23, where hopes are mounting that euro zone authorities will unveil a comprehensive strategy to fight the region's debt crisis.

"I want to give this risk-on move a bit more time. But we have a history of Europe giving us far too little, far too late," warned Robert Rennie, chief currency strategist at Westpac Bank in Sydney.

"So I'm very conscious of the fact that coming to the G20 finance meeting this weekend and the leaders summit the following weekend, I want to start selling the euro, the Aussie and risk again."

Traders said there was some light selling of euro/dollar and euro/yen by Asian real money investors on Thursday.

AUSSIE FACES RESISTANCE

The euro now faces resistance at around $1.3848, the 50 percent retracement of its late August to early October slide. Above that further resistance lies at $1.3937, which corresponds to a couple of daily highs hit in September.

The euro dipped 0.1 percent against the yen to 106.39 , having pulled back from a one-month high near 107.03 yen hit the previous day.

The Japanese currency also edged higher against the dollar, which fell 0.2 percent to 77.10 yen . The dollar had hit a one-month high around 77.48 yen on Wednesday.

Yen-buying by Japanese exporters weighed on dollar/yen and cross/yen, traders said.

With the start of a new fiscal half-year in Japan this month, there is focus on the investment stance of Japanese investors. Japan's Fukoku Life Insurance told Reuters on Thursday that it will reduce its net purchases of foreign bonds in the half-year to March from its original plan.

The Australian dollar jumped after data showed Australian employment rose by a surprisingly strong 20,400 in September, the biggest increase in seven months.

The Australian dollar rose 0.5 percent to $1.0195 , having touched a three-week high of $1.0235 at one point.

The Aussie dollar's rise stalled near a couple of retracement levels. The 50 percent retracement of the Aussie dollar's late July to early October fall comes in at $1.0235, and the 61.8 percent retracement of its September to October drops lies at $1.0239.

The Australian dollar took in its stride data showing that China's trade surplus narrowed for a second straight month in September. The Aussie dollar can be sensitive to shifts in China's economic fundamentals since China is a major buyer of Australia's commodity exports. (Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney, Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo, Reuters FX analyst Rick Lloyd in Singapore)