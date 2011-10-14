* Spain, banks rating cuts dent euro

* Euro still on track for biggest weekly gain in 9 months

* Talk of stop-loss euro offers near $1.3720 and $1.3680

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, Oct 14 The euro edged lower on Friday after S&P cut Spain's ratings, but still remained on track for the biggest weekly rally since January after getting lifted by a flurry of short-covering.

The euro was last down 0.2 percent at $1.3754 following Spain's downgrade to AA-minus on growth concerns and risks faced by its banks. There was some talk of stop-loss euro offers around $1.3720 and $1.3680.

Earlier, Fitch cut the ratings of UBS AG and placed several other European banks on credit watch negative.

Despite the pullback, the euro was still up 2.7 percent this week, a gain that if maintained through Friday would mark the strongest weekly performance since mid-January.

"The euro has had a pretty good run in the past week. It started to run into key resistance levels and markets are building a fair amount of expectations around the Oct. 23 Summit," said Greg Gibbs, strategist at RBS.

AG20 preparatory meeting on Friday and Saturday is not expected to announce market-moving statements. The EU Summit will be on Oct. 23/24, ahead of a G20 meeting on Nov. 3.

Gibbs said he did not see the flurry of ratings actions as having a lasting negative impact on the euro.

"This is not a new story," he said.

The euro and risky assets such as equities have bounced this week as investors pared their overly bearish bets.

The short-covering rally came after the leaders of Germany and France pledged to unveil a new comprehensive package for solving the euro zone's debt crisis by the end of the month, including an agreement on how to recapitalise banks.

EURO FACES RESISTANCE

Euro resistance is seen at this week's one-month peak of $1.3834 on trading platform EBS, a level that roughly matches a 38.2 percent retracement of a fall from around $1.4940 in May to a nine-month low of $1.3145 hit last week.

More resistance lies at $1.3937, a couple of daily highs hit in September, as well as near $1.3957, the euro's 55-day moving average.

Support on hourly charts lies roughly in the $1.3700 to $1.3690 area.

While the euro may claw above $1.39 by the end of the month, overall, the single currency seems poised to take a breather after its recent rally, said a trader for a major Japanese bank in Tokyo.

"My sense is that the euro is now at pretty high levels within a range, and that it will eventually test the downside again," the trader said. The single currency is likely to trade in a range of about $1.3950 to $1.3450 until the end of October, he added.

One question hanging over the euro is what would happen if euro zone banks were to need taxpayer funds to bolster their capital, the trader said.

"You have to wonder whether the individual countries will be able to take care of such funding, since that would lead to an increase in fiscal deficits," he said.

EU officials said on Thursday that weak European banks may get up to six months to bolster their balance sheets after a fresh round of stricter stress tests forces them to face up to a fall in the value of sovereign bonds.

This timeline will ultimately need the approval of governments, many of whom are nervous the bill for helping banks will again land with them.

The Australian dollar dipped 0.2 percent to $1.0170 , but was still up 4.1 percent on the week, on track for its biggest weekly percentage gain since July 2010.

The dollar held steady against the yen at 76.90 , having backed down from a one-month high around 77.48 yen struck this week. (Additional reporting by Cecile Lefort in Sydney and Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)