* Euro holds gains, boosted by hopes for concrete steps on
crisis
* Euro resistance at $1.3937 and $1.3952; support at $1.3834
* Oct 23 EU summit seen as crucial to stop contagion
* Greek debt write-down must be larger -German finmin
* Aussie, Kiwi slightly lower on profit-taking, dlr/yen
steady
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Oct 17 The euro hovered near a one-month
high on Monday after Group of 20 officials said they expected an
Oct 23 European Union summit to decisively address the region's
debt woes, supporting hopes for a long-term solution.
The euro, last at $1.3876, rallied some 3.5 percent last
week after the leaders of Germany and France pledged to unveil a
new package for solving the two-year debt crisis by the end of
the month, including an agreement on how to recapitalise banks.
Hopes for the plan -- which also aims to make Greece's
mountain of debt more manageable and to bolster the firepower of
the euro zone's rescue fund -- helped to lift the euro off a
nine-month trough around $1.3145 plumbed on Oct 4 and boost it
to its highest in four weeks at $1.3895 on Friday.
"After the developments at the latest summit, we can assume
that at long last concrete measures to solve the crisis will be
implemented next weekend," said Sumino Kamei, senior currency
analyst, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
"But the euro's rally last week was caused mostly by
short-covering. It will have a hard time going above $1.40 ahead
of the EU meeting as contagion fears -- indicated by elevated
levels of European bond yields -- are still showing almost no
signs of abating," said Kamei.
While attendees of the G20 summit said the pace of
discussions was encouraging, policymakers are facing stiff
resistance from banks over plans for greater private sector
participation in Greek debt restructuring and moves to force
banks to raise capital.
Underscoring the difficult issues that need to be addressed
in negotiations, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
said on Sunday that Greece's debt crisis could not be solved
without larger write-downs on Greek debt.
GREEK DEBT
In July, private creditors agreed to a voluntary write-down
of 21 percent on their Greek debt, a figure which now looks
insufficient. Euro zone officials said last week that losses are
now likely to be between 30 and 50 percent.
The euro also face stiff technical resistance at $1.3937
marked by a couple of daily highs hit in September, as well as
its 55-day moving average near $1.3952.
Support for the euro is seen around $1.3834 -- roughly
matching a 38.2 percent retracement of a fall from around
$1.4940 in May to a nine-month low of $1.3145 hit earlier in
October.
Against the yen, the euro was steady at 107.05 yen
, near a five-week high of 107.45 yen hit on Friday and
off a 10-year low of 100.77 yen hit in early October.
The greenback was little changed at 77.18 yen
after hitting 77.45 on Friday, near a one-month peak set on
Wednesday. Last week the dollar gained 0.6 percent, but remained
tethered to a tight band against the Japanese currency.
A mild increase in risk appetite kept the safe-haven dollar
under pressure, with the dollar index against a basket of
currencies holding near a one-month low of 76.508 hit on
Friday after slipping 2.6 percent last week. It last stood at
76.644.
Commodity currencies, among the biggest gainers last week,
lost a little in early Asia trade.
The Australian dollar, which posted its biggest weekly gain
in more than two years last week, last traded down 0.3 percent
at $1.0309 . Its rally stalled ahead of resistance at
$1.0380, the 200-day moving average, and at $1.0399, the Sept 16
high.
Earnings releases from U.S. companies including Citigroup
, Goldman Sachs and Apple could also affect
the euro's performance, which has closely tracked investors'
appetite for stocks and other risky assets.
On Monday, the focus again turns to Europe where German
Finance Minister Schaeuble and European Central Bank Executive
Board Member Juergen Stark are giving speeches in London and
Berlin, respectively.
(Editing by Edmund Klamann)