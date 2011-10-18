* Euro off 1-mth high after Germany undercuts hope on crisis plan

* Short-covering of euro may ebb, positions seen more square

* Bearish engulfing candlestick may bode ill for euro -trader

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, Oct 18 The euro rose on Tuesday but remained below the previous day's one-month high, having taken a hit after Germany tempered hopes that European leaders would soon come up with a quick, comprehensive solution to the euro zone's debt crisis.

The euro regained a bit of ground after having slid on Monday following comments from German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who said that an Oct. 23 European Union summit would not provide a "definitive solution" to the region's debt crisis.

That poured some cold water on the euro's recent short-covering rally, which had lifted the single currency by as much as 5.9 percent from a nine-month low hit in early October.

While some gauges of market positioning suggest speculators may still be short the euro, the amount of their euro bearish bets is likely to have declined over the course of the recent rally, and the euro may now be more vulnerable.

"The rise we saw recently was just a result of markets having gotten ahead of themselves," said Daisuke Karakama, market economist for Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo.

"I think we will start to see it fade," Karakama said, referring to the euro's recent upward momentum. "The euro's outlook from here looks weak," Karakama added.

While European leaders may decide on an overall stance to recaptitalise euro zone banks at the Oct. 23 EU summit, they will probably decide on specifics at a later date, Karakama said.

The euro edged up 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade on Monday to $1.3768 , but remained below a one-month high around $1.3914 hit on Monday on trading platform EBS.

Risky assets and the euro have bounced in the past week as investors pared their overly bearish bets after the leaders of Germany and France pledged to unveil, by the end of the month, a comprehensive package to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis, including an agreement on how to recapitalise banks.

The Australian dollar also took a breather after its recent rally, edging up 0.2 percent to $1.0191 , but well below a one-month high of $1.0372 hit the previous day.

In a development that could come back to haunt the euro in coming months, Moody's warned on Monday it may slap a negative outlook on France's Aaa credit rating in the next three months if the country fails to make progress on crucial fiscal and economic reforms.

One factor that may bode ill for the euro in the near-term outlook is a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern that appeared on charts on Monday, said Tsutomu Soma, senior manager for Okasan Securities' foreign securities department in Tokyo.

One key support level for the euro lies near $1.3720, right around an intraday low struck last Friday, Soma said, adding that the euro could come under pressure if that level is breached.

The dollar held steady against the yen at 76.83 . (Editing by Ramya Venugopal)