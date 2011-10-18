* Euro off 1-mth high after Germany undercuts hope on crisis
plan
* Short-covering of euro may ebb, positions seen more square
* Bearish engulfing candlestick may bode ill for euro
-trader
* Traders cite talk some offshore funds turning bearish on
yen
(Updates levels, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Oct 18 The euro rose on Tuesday but
remained below the previous day's one-month high, having taken a
hit after Germany tempered hopes that European leaders would
soon come up with a quick, comprehensive solution to the euro
zone's debt crisis.
The euro regained some ground after a 1 percent drop the
previous day, with market positioning and some technical signals
suggesting that its recent short-covering rally may be running
out of steam.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble poured cold water
on the euro's rally on Monday, saying an Oct. 23 European Union
summit would not provide a "definitive solution" to the region's
debt crisis.
While some gauges of market positioning suggest speculators
may still be short the euro, the amount of their euro bearish
bets is likely to have declined over the course of the recent
rally, and the euro may now be more vulnerable.
"The rise we saw recently was just a result of markets
having gotten ahead of themselves," said Daisuke Karakama,
market economist for Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo.
"I think we will start to see it fade," Karakama said,
referring to the euro's recent upward momentum. "The euro's
outlook from here looks weak," Karakama added.
The euro edged up 0.3 percent from late U.S. trade on
Monday to $1.3780 , but remained below a one-month high
around $1.3914 hit on Monday on trading platform EBS.
Traders said there were a mixture of buy orders and
stop-loss offers in the euro at levels below $1.3750.
Risky assets and the euro have bounced in the past
week as investors pared bearish bets after the leaders of
Germany and France pledged to unveil a comprehensive package by
the end of the month to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis,
including an agreement on how to recapitalise banks.
While European leaders may decide on an overall stance to
beef up banks' capital at the Oct. 23 EU summit, they will
probably opt to decide on specifics at a later date, said Mizuho
Corporate Bank's Karakama.
In any event, efforts to recapitalise euro
zone banks can carry a cost. If countries in the euro zone were
to shoulder the burden their fiscal conditions could worsen, and
if money from the euro zone's EFSF (European Financial Stability
Facility) rescue fund were to be used, that could rekindle the
issue of whether the size of the rescue fund is sufficient,
Karakama added.
The Australian dollar edged up 0.4 percent to $1.0218
, supported by short-covering after a 1.7 percent drop
the previous day. The Aussie dollar has retreated after hitting
a one-month high of $1.0372 on Monday.
A batch of Chinese data were broadly in line with
market expectations, confirming that China's economic growth was
moderating but not weakening sharply, and had limited impact on
the Australian dollar.
The Aussie dollar can be sensitive to shifts in China's
economic fundamentals since China is a major buyer of
Australia's commodity exports.
BEARISH ENGULFING PATTERN
In a development that could come back to haunt the euro in
coming months, Moody's warned on Monday it may slap a negative
outlook on France's Aaa credit rating in the next three months
if the country fails to make progress on crucial fiscal and
economic reforms.
One factor that may bode ill for the euro in the near-term
outlook is a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern that appeared
on charts on Monday, said Tsutomu Soma, senior manager for
Okasan Securities' foreign securities department in Tokyo.
The euro may come under pressure if it drops below last
Friday's intraday low near $1.3720, Soma said.
A bearish engulfing candlestick pattern appears on a
day when a currency closes below its opening level, after an
opposite move the day before. In addition, the gap between the
opening and closing levels must be wider than the previous
day.
When such a pattern appears after an uptrend, it can be
a sign that the trend may start to reverse.
The dollar held steady against the yen at 76.84 ,
having hit a one-month high near 77.48 yen last week.
"We've heard a number of funds and a number
of investors talking about going long dollar/yen," said Rob
Ryan, FX strategist at BNP Paribas in Singapore.
Still, it is unclear what types of factors may push
dollar/yen higher at this stage, Ryan said. For example, it
seems unlikely that Japanese institutional investors will turn
aggressive about taking on foreign exchange risk when the yield
gap between Japanese and U.S. bonds is pretty narrow.
Indeed, Japan's Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has said
it will cut its net buying of U.S. and German bonds in the
half-year to March from its original plan and shift to domestic
bonds instead as the yield gap between overseas and Japanese
bonds has narrowed sharply.
"We've gone short from 77.40, we're looking for a break
lower," said Ryan at BNP Paribas.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo; Editing by
Kim Coghill)