* Euro slips after Germany undercuts hope on debt solution
* Real money bids cited as supporting euro
* Short-covering of euro may ebb, positions seen more square
* Emergence of bearish pattern may bode ill for euro -trader
(Updates levels, adds details)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Oct 18 The euro rose on Tuesday but
remained below a one-month high hit the previous day, having
taken a hit after Germany tempered hopes that European leaders
would soon come up with a quick, comprehensive solution to the
euro zone's debt crisis.
The euro regained some ground after a 1.1 percent drop on
Monday, with market positioning and some technical signals
suggesting that its recent short-covering rally may be running
out of steam.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble poured cold water
on the euro's rally on Monday, saying an Oct. 23 European Union
summit would not provide a "definitive solution" to the region's
debt crisis.
While some gauges of market positioning suggest speculators
may still be short the euro, the amount of their euro bearish
bets is likely to have declined over the course of the recent
rally, and the euro may now be more vulnerable.
"The rise we saw recently was just a result of markets
having gotten ahead of themselves," said Daisuke Karakama,
market economist for Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo.
"I think we will start to see it fade," Karakama said,
referring to the euro's recent upward momentum. "The euro's
outlook from here looks weak."
The euro edged up 0.3 percent from late U.S. trade on Monday
to $1.3777 , but remained below a one-month high around
$1.3914 hit on Monday on trading platform EBS.
Traders said the euro was supported by bids from real money
investors, adding that there were a mixture of buy orders and
stop-loss offers in the euro at levels below $1.3750.
The euro faces resistance at Monday's high and then near
$1.3940, right around its 55-day moving average and a couple of
daily highs hit in September.
Risky assets and the euro have bounced in the past week as
investors pared bearish bets after the leaders of Germany and
France pledged to unveil a comprehensive package by the end of
the month to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis, including an
agreement on how to recapitalise banks.
While European leaders may decide on an overall stance to
beef up banks' capital at the Oct. 23 summit, they will probably
opt to decide on specifics at a later date, said Mizuho
Corporate Bank's Karakama.
In any event, efforts to recapitalise euro zone banks can
carry a cost. If countries in the euro zone were to shoulder the
burden, their fiscal conditions could worsen, and if money from
the euro zone's EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility)
rescue fund were to be used, that could rekindle the issue of
whether the size of that fund is sufficient, Karakama added.
BEARISH PATTERN EMERGES
In a development that could come back to haunt the euro in
coming months, Moody's warned on Monday it may slap a negative
outlook on France's Aaa credit rating in the next three months
if the country fails to make progress on crucial fiscal and
economic reforms.
One factor that may bode ill for the euro in the near-term
outlook is a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern that appeared
on charts on Monday, said Tsutomu Soma, senior manager for
Okasan Securities' foreign securities department in Tokyo.
The euro has support near last Friday's intraday low around
$1.3720, but could come under pressure if that level is
breached, Soma added.
A bearish engulfing candlestick pattern appears on a day
when a currency finishes New York trade below its opening level
in Asia, after an opposite move the day before. In addition, the
gap between the opening and closing levels must be wider than
the previous day.
When such a pattern appears after an uptrend, it is viewed
as a sign that the trend may start to reverse.
The Australian dollar edged up 0.3 percent to $1.0204
, supported by short-covering after a 1.7 percent drop
the previous day. The Aussie dollar has retreated after hitting
a one-month high of $1.0372 on Monday.
A batch of Chinese data was broadly in line with market
expectations, confirming that China's economic growth was
moderating but not weakening sharply, and had limited impact on
the Australian dollar.
The Aussie dollar can be sensitive to shifts in China's
economic fundamentals since China is a major buyer of
Australia's commodity exports.
The dollar held steady against the yen at 76.84
.
