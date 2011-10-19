* Moody's cuts Spain by two notches

* EFSF to be boosted to 2 trln euros -Guardian

* EUR resistance at $1.3819; support at $1.3661-$1.3652

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Oct 19 The euro inched lower on Wednesday after Moody's cut Spain's government debt rating by two notches, giving up some gains made on a report that France and Germany have reached a deal to bolster the euro zone's bailout fund.

It was last down 0.1 percent at $1.3737 , coming off an overnight high of $1.3818 hit after the Guardian said leaders of euro zone's two largest economies agreed to boost the European Financial Stabilisation Facility to two trillion euros.

The British daily added the countries agreed the region's banks should be recapitalised and private bondholders would take a bigger haircut on their Greek debt holdings. A senior euro zone source told Reuters there had been no mention of such a deal.

"There's a high probability the euro will fall below 1.37 today, after it failed to sustain its rise on the bailout fund news," said Sumino Kamei, senior currency analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.

"The market sees the euro as too strong after its sharp rebound last week on short-covering and may want to use Spain's downgrade as an excuse to push it lower later in the session."

The euro's brief spike on the bailout fund news stalled ahead of the top of the hourly Ichimoku cloud at $1.3819, with more resistance faced at Monday's one-month high of $1.3915 and then near its 55-day moving average of $1.3931.

Immediate support for the euro lies in the $1.3661-$1.3652 area, where it marked overnight lows on its hourly chart and then at $1.3624 -- the 38.2 percent retracement of its rally from $1.3145 hit on Oct.4 to Monday's peak.

Risky assets and the euro have bounced in the past week as investors pared bearish bets after the leaders of Germany and France pledged to unveil a comprehensive package by the end of the month to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis, including an agreement on how to recapitalise banks.

But Kamei said that while EU officials could decide on a broad stance to ramp up banks' capital at the crucial Oct. 23 meeting, they will probably decide on specifics later, putting the euro under further pressure. German Chancellor Angela Merkel also warned leaders would not solve the debt crisis at one summit meeting. .

Justifying its downgrade of Spain, Moody's said high levels of debt in the banking and corporate sectors leave it vulnerable to funding stress. It also said worsening growth prospects for the euro zone will make it more challenging for the country to reach its ambitious fiscal targets.

Against the yen, the euro was at 105.36 yen , off a 5-week high hit on Monday 107.68 yen.

The dollar, trapped between bids around 76.60 yen and offers at 76.85 yen, was stuck in a well-worn range, last changing hands at 76.76 yen . It was not far from the all-time low of 75.94 yen plumbed in August.

The Japanese government and Bank of Japan will form a special team to monitor the initiatives designed to address the strong yen, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The Australian dollar fell 0.2 percent to $1.0236 , retreating further from a one-month high of $1.0372 hit on Monday. (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)