* Euro short-covering follows S.Korea-Japan swap deal

* Moody's cuts Spain by two notches

* EFSF to be boosted to 2 trln euros - Guardian

* EUR resistance at $1.3915, support at $1.3661-$1.3652

* USD/JPY double no-touch option between 76-77.50 yen

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Oct 19 The euro rose on Wednesday as short covering and buying by macro funds kicked in following a steep fall in the dollar versus some Asian currencies after Japan and South Korea agreed to bolster their currency swap arrangements in a bid to help ease market tension.

A more than five-fold expansion of the swap arrangements will lift the amount of foreign currency that South Korea can immediately mobilise in case of emergency to more than $370 billion.

The decision prompted unloading of the dollar by offshore funds, which spilled over into other dollar/Asia pairs with the euro and Australian dollar also gaining against the greenback.

"The swap deal triggered a sharp fall in the dollar versus the won and short-covering in the euro and the Aussie followed," said a senior spot trader for a major Japanese bank.

Talk of bids looming at $1.3650-$1.3700 and a large euro purchase by a leveraged fund in New York hours also provided support to the euro, which last traded up 0.5 percent at $1.3824 , piercing the top of the Ichimoku cloud on its hourly charts at $1.3819.

Earlier the euro came under pressure as a downgrade of Spain's debt rating took away some of the gains it made on a report by the Guardian that France and Germany have reached a deal to bolster the European Financial Stabilisation Facility to 2 trillion euros.

The Guardian said France and Germany agreed the region's banks should be recapitalised and private bondholders would take a bigger haircut on their Greek debt holdings. A senior euro zone source told Reuters there had been no mention of such a deal.

Despite gains analysts thought the euro could still fall ahead of the Oct. 23 European Union summit.

"The market sees the euro as too strong after its sharp rebound last week on short-covering and may want to use Spain's downgrade as an excuse to push it lower later in the session," said Sumino Kamei, senior currency analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.

The euro faced resistance at Monday's one-month high around$1.3915 and then near its 55-day moving average of $1.3931.

Immediate support for the euro lies in the $1.3661-$1.3652 area, where it marked overnight lows on its hourly chart, and then at $1.3624 -- the 38.2 percent retracement of its rally from a low at $1.3145 hit on Oct. 4 to Monday's peak.

Risky assets and the euro have bounced in the past week as investors pared bearish bets after the leaders of Germany and France pledged to unveil a comprehensive package by the end of the month to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis, including an agreement on how to recapitalise banks.

But Kamei said that while EU officials could decide on a broad stance to ramp up banks' capital at the crucial Oct. 23 meeting, they will probably decide on specifics later, putting the euro under further pressure. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has already warned leaders would not solve the debt crisis at one summit meeting. .

Justifying its downgrade of Spain, Moody's said high levels of debt in the banking and corporate sectors leave it vulnerable to funding stress. It also said worsening growth prospects for the euro zone will make it more challenging for the country to reach its ambitious fiscal targets.

Against the yen, the euro was at 106.13 yen , off a five-week high hit on Monday at 107.68 yen.

DOUBLE NO-TOUCH

The dollar index fell 0.5 percent to 76.771. But trapped between bids around 76.65 yen and offers at 76.85 yen, the greenback was stuck in a well-worn range, last changing hands down 0.1 percent at 76.74 yen . It was not far from the all-time low of 75.94 yen hit in August.

An Asian player has placed a dollar/yen double no-touch option position with barriers at 76.00 yen and 77.50 yen, helping maintain the recent tight band, traders said.

Since last week, dollar/yen has tested 77.50 yen on three separate days but fallen short each time. Some U.S. funds turned bearish on the yen with traders saying they have been buying option calls above 77 yen.

The Japanese government and the Bank of Japan will form a special team to monitor initiatives designed to address the strong yen, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The Australian dollar also rose on short-covering gaining 0.6 percent to $1.0314 , zeroing in on a distance from a one-month high of $1.0372 hit on Monday. (Editing by Joseph Radford)