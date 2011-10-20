* Euro support on hourly charts in $1.3725 to $1.3730 area
* Potential for short-covering may lend euro support
* 200-day MA may block euro gains in coming months-analyst
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Oct 20 The euro inched lower on
Thursday, hurt by nagging doubts over whether European leaders
will take aggressive steps at a summit this weekend to ease the
region's debt crisis.
The euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.3747 , having
retreated from the previous day's intraday high of $1.3870, as
European policymakers struggled to reach consensus on measures
to contain the crisis.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday that
plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled with
Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of
the region's bailout fund.
Still, the euro's downside was considered likely to be
limited in the near-term, with some market players giving Europe
the benefit of doubt in the lead-up to this weekend's European
Union summit, and a G20 summit in early November.
"As long as hopes for a soft-landing (of the crisis)
persist, the euro's downside will probably stay firm, at least
for this week and next week," said Makoto Noji, senior bond and
currency strategist for SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.
"I don't think we are in a situation where selling will
snowball and push the euro down immediately to $1.33 or $1.32,"
Noji said, adding that the unwinding of short euro positions
taken over the past few months may lend the currency support.
The bottom of the euro's range for the next couple of weeks
will probably be around $1.35, Noji said.
On the upside, the euro will likely face stiff resistance at
the 200-day moving average, Noji said, adding that single
currency may have a hard time breaking above that line in the
next few months. The 200-day moving average now lies near
$1.4085.
Closer to current levels, the euro faces resistance at the
55-day moving average near $1.3925. Support on hourly charts
comes in roughly around $1.3725 to $1.3730, near the 200-hour
moving average and a few recent hourly lows.
The dollar was steady to firmer, with dollar/yen little
changed at 76.82 yen and the Australian dollar dipping
0.2 percent versus the greenback to $1.0206 .
(Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko in Tokyo and Ian Chua in
Sydney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)