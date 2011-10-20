* Euro falls, but still within this week's range
* 200-day MA may block euro gains in coming months-analyst
* Aussie, cross/yen fall as commodities and equities drop
(Updates levels, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Oct 20 The euro slipped on Thursday,
hurt by nagging doubts whether European leaders will take
aggressive steps at a summit this Sunday to ease the region's
debt crisis.
The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.3722 , staying within
a range of roughly between $1.3650 to $1.3900 seen so far this
week. The single currency fell 0.3 percent versus the yen to
105.35 yen .
Signs that European policymakers were struggling to reach
consensus on measures to contain the debt crisis weighed on the
euro, and its drop added steam as falls in commodities and Asian
shares dragged cross/yen pairs lower.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday that
plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled with
Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of
the region's bailout fund.
Still, the euro's downside was considered likely to be
limited in the near-term, with some market players giving Europe
the benefit of doubt in the lead-up to this weekend's European
Union summit, and a G20 summit in early November.
"As long as hopes for a soft-landing (of the crisis)
persist, the euro's downside will probably stay firm, at least
for this week and next week," said Makoto Noji, senior bond and
currency strategist for SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.
"I don't think we are in a situation where selling will
snowball and push the euro down immediately to $1.33 or $1.32,"
Noji said, adding that the unwinding of short euro positions
taken over the past few months may lend the currency support.
The bottom of the euro's range for the next couple of weeks
will probably be around $1.35, Noji said.
On the upside, the euro will likely face stiff resistance at
the 200-day moving average, Noji said, adding that single
currency may have a hard time breaking above that line in the
next few months. The 200-day moving average now lies near
$1.4085.
Closer to current levels, the euro faces resistance at the
55-day moving average near $1.3925. After dipping below support
on hourly charts in the $1.3725 to $1.3730 area, further support
for the euro lies at this week's low near $1.3653.
A near-term focus ahead of the EU summit are debt auctions
in France and Spain later on Thursday, with traders keeping
their eyes on the yield spread between French and German bonds
in particular, said a trader for a Japanese bank.
Earlier this week, Moody's warned it may slap a negative
outlook on France's Aaa credit rating in the next three months
if the costs for helping to bail out banks and other euro zone
members stretch its budget too thin.
DANGER OF DISAPPOINTMENT
Risky assets and the euro have bounced in the past couple of
weeks as investors pared bearish bets after the leaders of
Germany and France pledged to unveil a comprehensive package by
the end of the month to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis,
including an agreement on how to recapitalise banks.
But market players say such measures by themselves
are unlikely to provide a fundamental solution, given
uncertainties about whether euro zone countries will be able to
make progress on fiscal consolidation, especially at a time when
the region's economy is showing signs of weakness.
Some market players reckon that the euro could
take a fall after the weekend's EU summit.
"We are doubtful that European policymakers will
be able to produce a bold and comprehensive solution this
weekend but it seems that some in the market are buying into a
positive European story right now," said Christopher Gothard,
head of FX for Brown Brothers Harriman in Hong Kong. "So the
danger is of disappointment after the weekend and a euro coming
under pressure.
Gopthard said Brown Bothers
Harriman's forecast was for the euro to drop to $1.29 by
year-end.
"We think it will still hold up broadly until the G20
summit, but remain skeptical that given past behavior, there
will be a compelling solution even then," he
said .
The Australian dollar and cross/yen pairs retreated as
investors took falls in commodities such as gold and
Asian shares as an excuse to neutralise their
positions before the summit.
The Australian dollar fell 0.3 percent to $1.0196
, and Aussie/yen fell 0.4 percent to 78.24 yen
.
The yen was broadly higher, with the dollar slipping
0.1 percent to 76.77 yen .
The yen showed subdued reaction to news that Japan's
government and the Bank of Japan will launch a task force to
help deal with the yen's recent strength. The government said in
a draft that it would not rule out any measures on foreign
exchange and that it would take firm steps as needed, signalling
its readiness to step into the market to curb excessive currency
moves.
(Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko in Tokyo; Editing by
Kavita Chandran)