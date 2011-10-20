* Market see-saws in reaction to European headlines

* Euro holding to middle of week's range into EU summit

* German Ifo data could fuel economic worries

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Oct 21 The euro clung to overnight gains early in Asia on Friday but looked set to stay in a tight range with traders wary of taking big positions ahead of a weekend summit on tackling Europe's debt crisis.

Markets are also bracing for fresh data from Germany, which could fuel recession concerns for Europe's biggest economy. Due at 0800 GMT, the influential Ifo business climate is expected to fall in October for the fourth month in a row.

"This may further raise expectations that the ECB will cut rates at its next policy meeting on Nov 3," BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a client note.

"It will also increase the reverberations from press reports claiming that S&P is going to issue a warning on Friday that a double-dip recession in Europe could imperil France's AAA rating and also lead to further downgrades for Spain, Italy, Ireland and Portugal."

The common currency was at $1.3785 , having bounced off an overnight low of $1.3655, leaving it in the middle of the week's $1.3651 to $1.3914 range.

That resilience was surprising given Germany and France had said no action would be taken at this weekend's summit. Instead, no decisions will be adopted before a second meeting to be held by Wednesday at the latest.

"At this point about all we can say with confidence is that this weekend will not see a 'solution' to the crisis but rather a series of steps intended to help and intended to form the basis for more work ahead of 3 November," said Kit Juckes, head of fx research at Societe Generale, referring to the November G20 summit in Cannes.

But given that markets are already short euros, peripheral euro zone government bonds and risk assets, it may not take much in the way of new developments to boost risk appetite this weekend, he added.

The common currency faces stiff resistance in the $1.3900-$1.4100 area.

Against the yen, the common currency climbed to 105.94 yen from a low of 104.83. This saw the dollar index dip to 76.975 from 77.498.

As a result, commodity currencies received a fillip, with the Australian dollar back up above $1.0200 . Australia's trade price data for the September quarter due at 0030 GMT could briefly distract the Aussie.

The report is expected to show solid gains in export prices, which should lift the country's terms of trade to a new record, supporting incomes and funding a boom in mining investment. (Editing by Wayne Cole)