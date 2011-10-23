* Euro holds firm even after EU leaders fail to impress

* Markets eyeing Wednesday summit for deal to resolve crisis

* Dollar off record lows vs yen, wary of intervention

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Oct 24 The euro held its ground against the dollar early in Asia on Monday with markets still clinging to hopes that European policy-makers were moving a step closer to resolving the region's debt crisis.

The euro stood at $1.3870 , from $1.3846 late in New York on Friday. Commodity currencies, usually sold off in times of market stress, also held firm. The Australian dollar stood at $1.0330 , versus New York's $1.0331.

While the weekend summit, as widely expected, produced no concrete plan, the focus now is on a deal being reached at another summit on Wednesday.

Underscoring deep divisions between euro zone members on how to tackle the issue, French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Sunday backed down in the face of implacable German opposition to demands to use unlimited European Central Bank funds to fight the deepening crisis.

"It doesn't feel to me like we're going to see a big risk rally, but we could easily see this deal done, risk remains relatively well supported, especially if we start thinking of things like another Fed quantitative easing, that'll help keep market focused on a weaker U.S. dollar," said Greg Gibbs, strategist at RBS in Sydney.

The dollar, which broke below a tight range to reach an all-time low of 75.78 yen on Friday, was last at 76.22 yen , compared with 76.090 late in New York on Friday.

The record low, however, has brought back into focus the threat of official intervention to weaken the Japanese currency.

"Without that threat, we probably would have been trending lower over the last couple of months. The pressure is still towards a stronger yen and that came out in the price action on Friday," Gibbs added. (Editing by Wayne Cole)