* Euro holds firm even after EU leaders fail to impress

* Markets eyeing Wednesday summit for deal to resolve crisis

* Macro funds seen taking profits on EUR/USD

* Dollar off record lows vs yen, last at 76.31

* Margin traders, US funds seen building longs in USD/JPY

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Oct 24 The euro edged lower against the dollar on Monday on light profit-taking from macro players, but stayed supported as markets clung to hopes that European policymakers were moving a step closer to stemming the region's debt crisis.

The euro changed hands at $1.3864 , off Friday's high of $1.3902 after a weekend summit, as expected, produced no concrete plan for Europe. It was seen moving sideways above $1.3800 ahead of another meeting on Wednesday.

Underscoring divisions between the region's countries on how to tackle the issue, France backed down in the face of implacable German opposition to demands to use unlimited European Central Bank funds to fight the deepening crisis.

"We're still waiting for the comprehensive crisis plan and divisions remain, but it looks like we're getting close to the deal on EFSF leveraging and bank recapitalisation," said a senior trader at a major Japanese bank.

The emerging solution would combine using the EFSF to provide partial guarantees to buyers of new Italian and Spanish bonds, while also creating a special purpose vehicle to attract funds from major emerging countries that could guarantee bonds in the secondary market.

The EU also endorsed a framework for recapitalising European banks, which regulators say need between 100 and 110 billion euros to cope with likely losses on Greek and other euro zone sovereign bonds.

The euro stood well off its nine-month low plumbed earlier this month at $1.3145 and traders said it was likely to keep its positive tone for the time being.

"It's very hard to aggressively short the euro right now. People got burnt doing that recently and this is why the smallest positive news item can trigger strong short-covering," said the trader.

Traders also said European banks have been spotted offloading dollar assets to buy the euro amid assets getting squeezed, while the $1.3650 level of two daily lows hit earlier this month and Asian sovereign demand around that point were providing a floor for the currency.

Strong resistance for the euro loomed at its 55-day moving average at $1.3912 and its one-month peak near $1.3915.

Support for the euro looms at the 100-week moving average at $1.3658, then $1.3621 -- a 38.2 percent retracement of the euro's October rally, and eventually a spike low on Sept. 12 of $1.3495.

Against the yen, the euro was well bid adding 0.4 percent at 105.725 yen , with Tokyo exporters seen sidelined ahead of the Wednesday EU meeting.

"Risk remains relatively well supported, especially if we start thinking of things like another Fed quantitative easing, that'll help keep market focused on a weaker U.S. dollar," said Greg Gibbs, strategist at RBS in Sydney.

The Federal Reserve, worried about the U.S. economy, is looking at ways to offer more monetary stimulus, the central bank's influential vice chair, Janet Yellen, said on Friday, pushing the dollar broadly lower.

On Monday it stayed almost unchanged against a basket of major currencies at 76.412. It was also flat against the yen, recovering from an all-time low of 75.78 yen hit on Friday, and was last at 76.30 yen .

Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Monday that Japan will take decisive action on excessive and speculative forex moves. He said that the greenback below 76 yen did not reflect economic fundamentals.

But despite the comments, traders said the government was unlikely to carry out intervention soon.

"The spike lower was very brief and likely happened due to a nearing option expiry, not on real yen safe-haven inflows. On top of that it happened amid a broad selloff in the dollar with other yen crosses pretty much unaffected," said a trader for a Japanese bank.

Both Japan margin traders and U.S. funds were seen building long dollar/yen positions. Margin traders boosted their net long position in dollar/yen by 34 percent on Friday, the latest Tokyo Financial Exchange data shows.

Commodity currencies, usually sold off in times of market stress, held steady as Asian bourses rose. The Australian dollar traded at $1.0338 , versus New York's $1.0331. (Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Joseph Radford)