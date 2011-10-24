* Euro holds firm even after EU leaders fail to impress

* Markets eyeing Weds summit for deal to resolve crisis

* Macro funds seen taking profits on EUR/USD

* Stop loss buying lifts Aussie above 200-dma

* Margin traders, US funds seen building longs in USD/JPY

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Oct 24 The euro held its ground against the dollar on Monday, with light selling pressure from macro players capping any gains, as markets clung to hopes EU policymakers were moving towards stemming the region's debt crisis.

The euro was steady at $1.3891 after a summit on Sunday where the EU neared agreement on bank recapitalisation and the use of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to stave off bond market contagion.

But bitter divisions still linger over the size of the haircut private holders of Greek bonds will have to accept, with a final decision delayed until a second summit on Wednesday.

"We're still waiting for the comprehensive crisis plan and divisions remain, but it looks like we're getting close to the deal on EFSF leveraging and bank recapitalisation," said a senior trader at a major Japanese bank.

The euro stood well off its nine-month low plumbed earlier this month at $1.3145 and traders said it was likely to keep its positive tone at least until the next summit.

"It's very hard to aggressively short the euro right now. People got burnt doing that recently and this is why the smallest positive news item can trigger strong short-covering," said the trader.

Traders also said European banks have been spotted offloading dollar assets to buy the euro amid assets getting squeezed, while the $1.3650 level of two daily lows hit earlier this month and Asian sovereign demand around that point were providing a floor for the currency.

Strong resistance for the euro loomed at its 55-day moving average at $1.3912, its one-month peak near $1.3915 and the base of the Ichimoku cloud on its daily charts at $1.3923.

Support for the euro looms at the 100-week moving average at $1.3658, then $1.3621 -- a 38.2 percent retracement of the euro's October rally, and eventually a spike low on Sept. 12 of $1.3495.

Against the yen, the euro was well bid adding 0.6 percent to 105.936 yen , with Tokyo exporters seen sidelined ahead of the Wednesday EU meeting.

"Risk remains relatively well supported, especially if we start thinking of things like another Fed quantitative easing, that'll help keep market focused on a weaker U.S. dollar," said Greg Gibbs, strategist at RBS in Sydney.

The Federal Reserve, worried about the U.S. economy, is looking at ways to offer more monetary stimulus, the central bank's influential vice chair, Janet Yellen, said on Friday, pushing the dollar broadly lower.

On Monday it fell 0.2 percent further against a basket of major currencies to 76.274. It was also flat against the yen, recovering from an all-time low of 75.78 yen hit on Friday, and was last at 76.30 yen .

Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Monday that Japan will take decisive action on excessive and speculative forex moves. He said that the greenback below 76 yen did not reflect economic fundamentals.

But despite the comments, traders said the government was unlikely to carry out intervention in the next few hours.

"The spike lower was very brief and likely happened due to a nearing option expiry, not on real yen safe-haven inflows. On top of that it happened amid a broad selloff in the dollar with other yen crosses pretty much unaffected," said a trader for a Japanese bank.

Both Japan margin traders and U.S. funds were actually seen building long dollar/yen positions. Margin traders boosted their net long position in dollar/yen by 34 percent on Friday, the latest Tokyo Financial Exchange data shows.

Commodity currencies, usually sold off in times of market stress, were upbeat as Asian bourses and U.S. stocks futures rose. The Australian dollar pushed above its 200-day moving average on stop loss buying from a British name, last changing hands at $1.0406 , versus New York's $1.0331. (Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Joseph Radford)